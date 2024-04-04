Notes and observations from LSU football’s practice as the spring game approaches

LSU football’s spring game is rapidly approaching, and Brian Kelly’s squad is in the full swing of things in preparation.

An early enrollee has impressed in the secondary and the wide receivers continue to battle for play time at spring practice. LSU also seems to have solidified the starters at some positions.

Here are the notes and observations from today’s practice:

Offense

The starting offensive line seems to be set for the opening week of the season this fall. There haven’t been many changes there besides when Emery Jones missed a practice. Will Campbell, Garret Dellinger, DJ Chester, Miles Frazier and Jones were the first team lineman today and have been for all of spring camp.

Kyren Lacy and Chris Hilton remained with the first-team offense along with Aaron Anderson who lined up in the slot. That’s the same group that worked with the first team previously this week and has been the most common first-team lineup. Lacy has made some impressive plays at spring practices so far.

Kyle Parker came in some at the slot for the first-team offense and Zavion Thomas worked some on the outside. Hilton and Lacy seem to be the top two receivers, but the third spot is still up for grabs with Anderson, Parker, Thomas, and CJ Daniels all vying for it.

Josh Williams started with the first team, but Kaleb Jackson rotated in some as well. Mason Taylor was the tight end with the 1’s.

Garret Nussmeier is locked in as the No. 1 quarterback, but the battle for the second team quarterback is heating up. Rickie Collins took second-team reps along with transfer quarterback AJ Swann. Both quarterbacks have been splitting No. 2 duties as the position battle continues.

Defense

Early-enrollee PJ Woodland has made quite the early impression in spring practices and ran with the first team today. He played alongside Ashton Stamps while Javien Toviano took second-team reps.

Jardin Gilbert and Sage Ryan continue to hold down starting safety spots while Major Burns works into the new STAR position in Blake Baker’s defense.

Jacobian Guillory and Jalen Lee were the starting defensive tackles while Bradyn Swinson and Sai’vion Jones held down edge spots. Harold Perkins and Greg Penn III remain the starting linebackers. West Weeks and Whit Weeks are both still running with the second team.