Note To LSU Fans: Don’t Sweat The Small Stuff – You Have The Makings Of A Great Team

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Nearly two hours before this boiling pot of emotion unfolded, before LSU further established itself as a national championship contender, Florida players twice instigated skirmishes between the teams during pre-game walk through.

– That was USA Today senior national college football writer Matt Hayes’ first paragraph Saturday night after watching No. 3 LSU beat Florida, 20-10, in person at Tiger Stadium.

Six paragraphs later after explaining that Florida coach Billy Napier was at the front of the firing line, Hayes returned to LSU’s future.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the stadium, for the team and coach on the verge of something big, LSU coach Brian Kelly found his inner fire when, right out of the box, he was asked about the poor performance from his offense.

Notice, no mention of LSU’s problems on offense until the end of paragraph seven.

No. 3 LSU’s 20-10 win over Florida began with a pregame scuffle between players from both teams and ended with fireworks from Tigers coach Brian Kelly, who defiantly defended the style of his team’s victory. The Tigers’ dominant defense never allowed Florida quarterback DJ Lagway to get comfortable and intercepted him five times, holding their third straight opponent to 10 points or fewer.

– That’s the first two paragraphs from ESPN writer Dave Wilson, who was also at the game and also didn’t see the offense issues as the headline.

Sometimes fans and media members, who get a little too close to the fans’ fire, fail to see the forest because of the trees. National writers often can give a better perspective of a team from above the fray because their view is not so polluted by too much minutiae. They see more clearly.

Another classic press conference from Brian Kelly … “I’m not trying to embarrass you. But it was a stupid question.”https://t.co/JUaWaG8cLL — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 14, 2025

This happened Saturday night. There were trees all over the place – LSU’s offense playing average again with too many misses on third-and-short, a below average running game, another mediocre game by quarterback Garrett Nussmeier.

Then Kelly basically set some trees on fire by lighting the Nick Saban in him.

But all those were just trees. Fans and media members too close to the fans’ fire obsessed over the offense all week. And they missed the point.

Arch Manning is not No. 1 anymore. Try No. 79 in passing yards a game. And 81 in passing efficiency to Garrett Nussmeier’s 88. And Arch seems hurt, too. But don’t bet against them:https://t.co/izmrBNQCee — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 19, 2025

Here are some notes on the forest to which you and many others should have been paying much closer attention. So, beginning tonight with No. 3 LSU (3-0, 1-0 SEC) playing Southeastern Louisiana (2-1) at 6:45 p.m. (SEC Network), try to see the forest and not the trees.

THE REAL HEADLINES FROM LSU-FLORIDA

Here are the top headlines of LSU’s win over Florida:

1. The Tigers lost one of their best defenders and leaders on Florida’s third play of the game in linebacker Whit Weeks, and it didn’t matter. Florida netted only 79 yards rushing on 27 carries for a 2.9-yard average. Weeks is one of the Tigers’ best pass rushers as he led LSU linebackers in sacks last season with 3.5 and had six quarterback hurries. But he wasn’t missed. LSU sacked Florida quarterback DJ Lagway three times and hurried him another four times. Backup linebacker Davhon Keys led LSU in tackles with 14.

2. LSU intercepted five passes – its most since 2020. And safety Dashawn Spears, who was a bit of a disappointment last season, picked off two and returned his second one 58 yards for a touchdown and the 20-10 lead in the third quarter.

3. The Tigers, who had the worst defense in school history just two years ago that finished last in points allowed in the SEC and 78th nationally with 28 a game, allowed 10 points or less for the third straight game – a point made by ESPN’s Wilson above in his second sentence on the game. The last time an LSU defense did that was in 2007 when it won the national championship.

“You lose arguably your best defensive player on the first series. Then his brother goes down. But we got a third Weeks.”

… Brian Kelly:https://t.co/tTrs8HItWm — Glenn Guilbeau (@SportBeatTweet) September 18, 2025

4. For the first time in LSU history – it is believed – three brothers played in the same game and all at linebacker – senior West Weeks, junior Whit Weeks and true fresman Zach Weeks. But there’s more. They didn’t play at the same time. And Zach was not supposed to play. He had to because Whit was ejected in the opening 1:55 of the game for targeting, and it was the right call. And West was injured (calf) in the third quarter.

OK, now we can talk about the offense.

.@LSUfootball posted its 1st win with 10 (or fewer) first downs since Oct. 15, 1994, vs. Kentucky (17-13).



h/t @psm723 https://t.co/iMG8SdlV28 — Todd Politz (@tpolitz) September 14, 2025

And it was bad. In fact, it set sort of a record for bad. The Tigers garnered only 10 first downs in the game. They had not had 10 first downs or fewer in a game that they won since a 17-13 win over Kentucky in 1994.

But therein that tree lies the forest of this team. LSU’s defense still controlled the game, even though its offense could only muster 10 first downs. LSU’s defense had not won a game with so little help from the offense in more than three decades.

Yes, the offense has been alarmingly bad so far. Remember all the stories and talk about wide receiver Chris Hilton Jr. in the off-season? I wrote quite a few of those. He has exactly one catch for one yard this season.

Re-read this quote from Nussmeier from four days before the season opener at Clemson:

“We’ve got athletes everywhere. We got guys who can make plays. I think it speaks to the fullness of our team.”

During the same interview, Nussmeier expressed concern about the defense because at times it struggled to stop the offense in practice and scrimmages.

“You feel good about it as an offense,” he said. “But at the same time, you’re a little bit concerned.”

Fans and some media members are a little bit too concerned about the offense right now, because it is still early. But some of this same group were actually worried about the LSU baseball team’s RPI numbers late in the last regular season and questioned some of coach Jay Johnson’s starting lineup and platooning methods. … Too much minutiae. Too many in the weeds. Too many trees. And sometimes too much information.

It is still early, and LSU’s offense has way too much skill talent to keep spinning its wheels and staying stuck for very long. But the kind of defense LSU has can hide an average offense for a long time – until it finally sees the light, and Nussmeier’s torso and abdomen get better.

The other thing is I don’t see a great team on LSU’s schedule. And, by the way, No. 13 Ole Miss’ defense next week may just be the vaccine LSU’s offense needs. The Rebels are 117th in the nation and last in the SEC against the run with 194.7 yards allowed a game. And they’re 93rd in the nation and second to last in the SEC in total defense with 381.7 yards allowed a game.

LSU could ride its great defense and average offense clear into the playoffs. By then, Nussmeier and Hilton and others may be clicking like they were late last season.

But Saturday night against Southeastern would be a good time for Nussmeier and company to put up about 50 points and 300 yards passing. And let everyone chew on that minutiae for a while and quit offense obsessing.