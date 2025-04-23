Northwestern State Hands LSU First Midweek Loss, 13-3

BATON ROUGE, La. – Northwestern State posted a 13-3 win over fourth-ranked LSU Tuesday night in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field, marking the Tigers’ first loss in a midweek game this season.

Northwestern State improved to 25-17 on the year, while LSU dropped to 34-8.

LSU returns to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Friday when the Tigers open a three-game series versus Tennessee in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU led, 2-0, in the top of the third inning when the game was halted for one hour, 33 minutes due to lightning in the area. When play resumed, the Demons struck for six runs in a third-inning outburst highlighted by first baseman Braden Benton’s three-run homer.

Benton finished with four RBI on the night, while NSU third baseman Rocco Gump drove in three runs and shortstop Samuel Stephenson added two RBI.

The Tigers’ offensive output was highlighted by solo homers from leftfielder Derek Curiel, rightfielder Josh Pearson and first baseman Jake Brown.

“It was not a good performance across the board,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “We’re disappointed in the way we played tonight, and we’ll get back to work tomorrow to make sure a game like that doesn’t happen again.”

Northwestern State reliever Bryce Leonard (3-2) was credited with the win, as he entered the game in the bottom of the third and fired 2.0 scoreless innings with no hits, three walks and two strikeouts.

LSU reliever Cooper Williams (0-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed two runs on one hit in the top of the third inning.