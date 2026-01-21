North Dakota LB Theo Grace – Brother Of New Transfer Tight End Zach Grace Of Oregon – Transferring To LSU

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

LSU is one player shy of reaching 40 additions in its 2026 transfer portal class after landing its 39th signee on Tuesday evening. The Tigers received a commitment from North Dakota freshman linebacker Theo Grace.

Grace is the younger brother of new LSU redshirt sophomore transfer tight end Zach Grace, who transferred from Oregon on Jan. 15. Grace (6-1, 220 pounds) recently completed his freshman season with the Fighting Hawks, recording one tackle and a half tackle-for-loss in his lone appearance against Valparaiso.

LSU’s 2026 roster will feature three pairs of brothers: Whit and Zach Weeks, Bo and Brett Bordelon and Zach and Theo Grace.

Grace adds depth to a linebacker room highlighted by junior Whit Weeks, new Ole Miss redshirt junior transfer TJ Dottery, sophomore Davhon Keys and redshirt freshman Tylen Singleton.

Grace becomes the 39th commitment/signee to LSU’s 2026 transfer portal class.

LSU PORTAL COMMITS/SIGNEES (39) – No. 1 By 247Sports.com, No. 6 By On3*:

No. 1 Quarterback Sam Leavitt of Arizona State

No. 2 Safety Ty Benefield of Boise State

No. 3 Guard/Center Devin Harper of Ole Miss

No. 6 Quarterback Husan Longstreet of USC

No. 7 Edge Jordan Ross of Tennessee

No. 9 Linebacker TJ Dottery of Ole Miss

No. 10 Safety Faheem Delane of Ohio State

No. 11 Defensive Lineman Stephiylan Green of Clemson

No. 12 Wide Receiver Eugene “Tre” Wilson III of Florida

No. 13 Defensive Lineman Malik Blocton of Auburn

No. 16 Guard/Center William Satterwhite of Tennessee

No. 23 Offensive Tackle Sean Thompkins, Baylor

No. 26 Wide Receiver Jayce Brown of Kansas State

No. 27 Receiver Winston Watkins of Ole Miss

No. 30 Wide Receiver Tre Brown III of Old Dominion

No. 30 Offensive Tackle Darrin Strey of Kentucky

No. 39 Tight End Malachi Thomas of Pittsburgh

No. 40 Wide Receiver Jackson Harris of Hawaii

No. 49 Guard/Center Ja’Quan Sprinkle of North Carolina Central

No. 56 Quarterback Landen Clark of Elon

No. 67 Guard/Center Aliou Bah of Maryland

No. 82 Edge Jaylen Brown of South Carolina

No. 84 Running Back Raycine Guillory of Utah

No. 104 Running Back Rod Gainey Jr. of Charlotte

No. 124 Defensive Lineman Achilles Woods of South Alabama

No. 136 Wide Receiver Malik Elzy of Illinois

No. 154 Wide Receiver Tyree Holloway of West Florida

No. 205 Wide Receiver Josh Jackson of McNeese

No. 206 Wide Receiver Roman Mothershed of Troy

Unranked Linebacker Theo Grace of North Dakota

Unranked Running Back Stacy Gage of UCF

Unranked Wide Receiver/Defensive Back Mason Dossett of Baylor

Unranked Guard/Center Ja’Mard Jones of Nicholls State

Unranked Tight End Zach Grace of Oregon

Unranked Running Back Dilin Jones of Wisconsin

Unranked Safety Treylan James of Southern

Unranked Punter Hayden Craig of Florida

Unranked Long Snapper Mack Mulhern of Florida

Unranked Kicker Scott Starzyk of Arkansas

*On3’s Team Transfer Portal Ranking Index utilizes the On3 (P)erformance score to measure a team’s production during the transfer process, compared relative against its overall roster, not just portal additions. This proprietary algorithm determines if a school has improved its overall team talent, stayed the same, or declined in talent during the transfer window.