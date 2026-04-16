No. 9-Seeded LSU Women’s Tennis Sweeps No. 16-Seeded Missouri 4-0 In First Round Of SEC Tournament

Tiger Rag News Services

Junior Kenna Erickson earned a 6-4, 6-1 clinching result as the No. 9-seeded LSU women’s tennis team posted a convincing 4-0 sweep over No. 16-seeded Missouri to advance to the second round of the SEC Tournament on Wednesday afternoon at the Headington Family Tennis Center.

LSU moves to 16-8 while Missouri falls to 13-17.

“Today was a great start to the tournament for us,” said head coach Taylor Fogleman. “The conditions were reasonably tricky today, and I think our group handled it quite well for the most part. We were efficient in handling business, which is always helpful in a tournament format like this. There are certainly some things we can clean up and do better, but I thought the girls put forth a lot of good energy today. We’ll need even more of that tomorrow as we take on a very good Tennessee team that we saw just this past weekend, and we’re looking forward to that opportunity.”

Singles competition

1. #18 Cadence Brace (LSU) vs. #79 Gian Octa (MIZ) 6-0, 5-3, unfinished

2. #46 Kayla Cross (LSU) def. Korina Roso (MIZ) 6-0, 6-3

3. Ella McDonald (LSU) vs. Andrea Artimedi (MIZ) 4-6, 5-2, unfinished

4. #108 Addison Lanton (LSU) def. Zoe Lazar (MIZ) 6-0, 2-0, retired

5. Carolina Kuhl (LSU) vs. Alex Ackman (MIZ) 6-4, 3-4, unfinished

6. Kenna Erickson (LSU) def. Lara Quaglia (MIZ) 6-4, 6-1

Doubles competition

1. #67 Cadence Brace/Kayla Cross (LSU) def. Zoe Lazar/Gian Octa (MIZ) 6-2

2. #29 Kenna Erickson/Ella McDonald (LSU) vs. Andrea Artimedi/Korina Roso (MIZ) 5-3, unfinished

3. Addison Lanton/Alexia Marginean (LSU) def. Alex Ackman/Lara Quaglia (MIZ) 6-1

Up Next

LSU advances to the second round to take on No. 8-seeded Tennessee on Thursday, Apr. 16, at 3:00 p.m. CT.