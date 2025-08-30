No. 9 LSU vs No. 4 Clemson Scouting Report: Will Brian Kelly’s Fall Camp Smokescreen Clear and Prove Effective In ‘Death Valley, Junior?’

By TODD HORNE, Executive Editor

LSU at Clemson

Saturday, Aug. 30 • 6:30 p.m. ET • ABC

Clemson, S.C. • Memorial Stadium (“Death Valley”)

Spread: Clemson –4 | O/U: 57.5

OVERVIEW

In a season-opening clash with College Football Playoff implications, No. 9 LSU rolls into Clemson’s hostile Death Valley to tang­le with No. 4 Clemson’s vaunted defense. The Bayou Bengals bring a high-octane passing attack under veteran QB Garrett Nussmeier, but must survive growing pains up front. Opposing them is a Tigers front four loaded with NFL-caliber talent—Tom Allen’s unit ranked top 5 nationally in sacks and TFL last year but leaked heavily against the run. Can LSU’s rebuilt offensive line buy time and open running lanes against one of college’s football’s most ferocious fronts?

LSU enters with sky-high expectations after a 9-4 campaign, buoyed by coordinator Joe Sloan’s quick-strike passing game and a stable of playmakers at receiver and tight end. But the exodus of four multi-year offensive-line starters to the NFL has left Brian Kelly’s unit as one of the youngest—and most untested—in the SEC. In response, LSU hired former FSU line guru/run-game coordinator Alex Atkins to inject a punishing counter-run identity. Clemson counters with Dabo Swinney’s blue-chip defense, featuring T.J. Parker and Peter Woods up front, plus sideline-to-sideline linebackers and lockdown corners—ingredients for a physical slog.

KEY STORYLINES

1. LSU Offensive-Line Overhaul vs. Clemson Defensive Juggernaut

LSU’s front gave up a conference-high pressure rate late in 2024, then lost four starters to the draft, including first-rounder Will Campbell. Now the starting five— guard Paul Mubenga flanked by redshirt sophomores Tyree Adams (LT), Virginia Tech transfer Braelin Moore (C), Northwestern transfer Josh Thompson (RG) and redshirt freshman Weston Davis (RT) with Coen Echols and DJ Chester expected to rotate in at left guard and freshman Carius Curne at right tackle —must gel instantly. Coach Kelly believes their “bomb squad” moniker and shared work ethic can accelerate chemistry and that they possess physical, mauling capabilities. But Clemson’s Parker (16.5 career sacks) and Woods (12 TFLs last season) will test every new prospect’s mettle. If LSU can limit pressure to three sacks or fewer, Nussmeier’s downfield shots and RPOs stay on schedule.

2. The Ground-Game Transformation

Under Atkins, LSU drilled Florida State’s counter-gap system this summer: frontside blocks down, backside guard and tackle pull to create conflict at the second level, then let backs hit creases downhill. The result at FSU was a Top 20 rushing attack; LSU ranked near the bottom in 2024. This year, feature back Caden Durham (753 yards, six TDs in 2024) enters as the prototype—patience, balance and track speed to exploit cutback lanes. Backups Kaleb Jackson and true freshman Harlem Berry expect to see action, but LSU fans might be surprised by how integral Ju’Juan Johnson’s versatility (former QB/DB turned change-of-pace back) adds a gadget element, with end-around jet sweeps and slot RPOs to stretch Clemson’s aggressive boxes. A credible run game would force Clemson’s front to respect multiple threats, potentially opening up play-action and deep shots for Nussmeier.

3. Clemson’s Front Seven vs. LSU’s Receiving Corps

Clemson’s defensive line rotation boasts four players with 40+ career tackles for loss. Their blitz-heavy scheme under Allen seeks to uproot opposing QBs. Against it: LSU’s deep receiving corps headlined by Aaron Anderson (team leader in catches, 2024) and a trio of speedy newcomers—Nic Anderson, Barion Brown and Destyn Hill. Quick-game concepts, mesh routes and pre-snap motion can slow Clemson’s stunts and mismatches in the slot. Success here hinges on Nussmeier’s cadence control and the line’s ability to slide protect without opening blitz lanes.

4. Mental Edge: Conceal vs. Reveal

Fall camp reports suggested LSU held back Atkins’ full counter-run package in media sessions, defaulting to vanilla zone runs and screens—a classic “smokescreen” to keep Clemson unprepared. If true, the Tigers could unleash gap-scheme bursts early, catching Clemson’s linebackers over-pursuing. Brian Kelly’s tendency to hide wrinkles until Game 1 adds intrigue to whether LSU really has the trenches solved.

PLAYMAKERS TO WATCH

• Garrett Nussmeier (LSU QB): 4,000-yard passer in 2024, elite on RPO reads. Protection war depends on new tackles.

• Caden Durham (LSU RB): True-freshman surprise with 86-yard long run, ideal for counter runs.

• DJ Chester (LSU LG): Only returning OL starter, Chester likely will not start but his experience could help LSU line gel quickly if he can be effective when called upon.

• T.J. Parker (Clemson DE): 8.5 sacks in 2024; his cross-chop move will be on film for LSU’s tackles.

• Sammy Brown (Clemson LB): 80 tackles, five sacks as a freshman—fast downhill pursuit that punishes mesh-scheme hallenges.

KEY MATCHUPS

• LT Tyree Adams vs. DE Will Heldt: Athleticism vs. power—if Adams wins the leverage battle, LSU’s edge runs blossom.

• RB Caden Durham vs. MLB Barrett Carter: Carter’s gap discipline vs. Durham’s cutback patience. Whoever wins second-level leverage controls the ground game.

• WR Aaron Anderson vs. CB Avieon Terrell: Quick stems and inside releases could neutralize Terrell’s physical press.

X-FACTORS

Zavion Thomas’ and Ju’Juan Johnson’s multi-positional skill set. If LSU weaves them into counter RPOs, jet sweeps and gadget packages, Clemson must respect outside speed and trickery—potentially softening their interior resistance.

THE OUTLOOK

LSU holds offensive firepower but must answer Clemson’s trench warfare. If the “bomb squad” line protects Nussmeier and allows downhill tackles for Durham, LSU can hit a play-action stride and push for 40+ points. If not, Clemson’s front seven will dictate a ground-and-pound affair, keeping the score in check. In a hostile environment, if LSU can, in fact, play physical in the trenches and roll-out Atkins counter gap blocking scheme effectively, Durham is primed for a big day and that will prove that Brian Kelly’s bullishness regarding his offensive line had merit all camp long even while he hid it behind a smokescreen where media viewers could not see it.