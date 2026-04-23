No. 8 LSU Men’s Golf Drops To 14th After Rough Second Round At SEC Championship

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The No. 8 LSU Men’s Golf team closed a rough outing in round two with a five-over performance, sitting at 14th on the team leaderboard at the SEC Championship. The event is played at the par-70, 7,005-yard Sea Island Golf Club.

After two rounds of play the Tigers sit in 14th, needing to get to 8th tomorrow to qualify for match play.



⛳️ Live scoring: https://t.co/DFpOGoGMzN pic.twitter.com/FWwdZb7GEI — LSU Men's Golf (@LSUMensGolf) April 23, 2026

Thursday’s second-round performance was the worst round of the season for the Tigers as they went over par for the first time since the fall-season-opening Visit Knoxville Collegiate in September. A total of 21 bogeys and double bogeys were recorded through the 18 holes, eight coming in the final three holes of the day (holes 16-18).

“As pleased as I was yesterday, I’m disappointed, doubly really the last three holes,” said Head Coach Jakes Amos. “Overall, the last 11 holes of this golf course plays in waves, and we got through a tricky stretch at the start. Everyone’s playing really tidy and right through 15 are really gettable and we went the wrong way. I just told the guys it was a really disappointing performance.”

The lone Tiger to go under in round two was the always dependable Jay Mendell who continues his great spring season. Mendell went one-under 69 keeping a clean slate with four birdies through the first 15 holes. The junior struggled on the final three as he recorded three bogeys to close his day at T31.

Freshman Dan Hayes is the lone other Tiger under par for the week as he had a one-over 71 day in St. Simons on Thursday. Hayes started off hot with two birdies in his first five holes but cooled off with the rest of the team as the day went along. The Englishman sits at T37 with a one-under week through two rounds.

Closing out the scoring in the final two spots of the top four were Noah McWilliams and Matty-Doddy Berry. McWilliams had a two-over 72 in round two, while Dodd-Berry recorded a three-over 73. Arni Sveinsson held the fifth spot with a five-over Thursday performance.

“They lacked a bit of courage and lacked a bit of energy and passion, and that’s just stuff that if you’re in an SEC Championship shouldn’t happen. We have the firepower to shoot a really low round. We haven’t really done it at all this year, but I think we need to post a 20 under to have a go at it. I told the guys that I just want a reaction. I’m not expecting fireworks and everyone to shoot personal best, but I want a positive reaction in the right way. If we get that, I will be pleased with tomorrow.”

How the Tigers sit individually after two rounds of play.



⛳️ Live scoring: https://t.co/DFpOGoGMzN pic.twitter.com/TE5Ntfhy51 — LSU Men's Golf (@LSUMensGolf) April 23, 2026

THE TIGERS

T31. Jay Mendell, -2 (69, 69)

T37. Dan Hayes, -1 (68, 71)

T44. Noah McWilliams, +2 (68, 72)

T66. Arni Sveinsson, +5 (70, 75)

T75. Matty Dodd-Berry, +7 (74, 73)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. #1 Auburn, -27 (269, 264)

2. #4 Texas, -22 (269, 269)

3. #12 Ole Miss, -21 (265, 274)

4. #3 Florida, -20 (269, 271)

5. #16 Oklahoma, -17 (266, 277)

T6. Texas A&M, -16 (274, 270)

T6. Mississippi State, -16 (271, 273)

8. South Carolina, -12 (272, 276)

9. #11 Vanderbilt, -11 (278, 271)

T10. #5 Arkansas, -9 (277, 274)

T10. #14 Tennessee, -9 (278, 273)

T10. #17 Alabama, -9 (272, 279)

13. #25 Georgia, -7 (280, 273)

14. #8 LSU, E (275, 285)

15. Missouri, +5 (275, 290)

16. Kentucky, +15 (285, 290)