No. 7 LSU Women’s Basketball Looks To Take Care Of Business Against Missouri On Sunday

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

With just three regular-season games remaining, head coach Kim Mulkey and her LSU women’s basketball team have a prime opportunity ahead. If the Tigers take care of business in the home stretch, they can secure a top-four seed in the SEC Tournament and lock up at least a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

It begins Sunday, when LSU (23-4, 9-4 Southeastern Conference) hosts Missouri (16-12, 4-9 SEC) at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (3 p.m., SEC Network).

LSU is coming off a thrilling 78-70 win over No. 17 Ole Miss (21-7, 8-5 SEC) on Thursday. The Tigers held the Rebels to 0-of-17 shooting in the fourth quarter to complete a 13-point comeback. Mulkey said the biggest decision the coaching staff’s decision to play senior forward Amiya Joyner and sophomore forward Kate Koval together was vital in the fourth quarter.

“I think a decision we made as a staff to go big was very effective,” Mulkey said after the win. “I just thought they were taking my young freshman off the drive and that’s why I didn’t go big, thinking that they could move laterally a bit better. But what was killing us was the second, third shots and I just thought Kate and Amiya were just solid together. That was a big decision and I’m not sure I ever thought I would do that in this game tonight, but I did, and it worked.”

Junior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley led the way for LSU, scoring a career-high 26 points on 10-of-18 shooting.

Fulwiley, who played a major role in sparking the comeback, said the Tigers’ resilience on the road speaks volumes about what kind of team they are.

“I think it says that we have each other’s back and regardless of how we’re playing or who’s going off or who’s not doing as well, we have each other’s back and we want to win,” Fulwiley said after the win. “All of us want to win. It’s not just a few of us. It’s all of us and we just keep playing. We’re tough.”

Missouri (16-12, 4-9 SEC) is coming off a 71-58 loss to Auburn on Thursday. The Tigers are led by junior guard Grace Slaughter, who averages 19.1 points per game (5th in SEC). Slaughter, who stands in at 6-2, also leads her team in rebounding, averaging 6.9 boards per game.

LSU would clinch at least the No. 4 seed in the SEC Tournament if it beats both Missouri and No. 21 Tennessee (16-9, 8-5 SEC) this week.