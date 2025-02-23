No. 7 LSU To Face Road Test At No. 14 Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Kent. – No. 7 LSU (26-2, 11-2 SEC) will face a road test at No. 14 Kentucky Sunday in a soldout Memorial Coliseum at 3 p.m. CT on the ESPN

Beth Mowins and Debbie Antonelli will call the action on ESPN. Fans can also listen to Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU has three games remaining in the regular season. The Tigers are currently sitting in third place in the SEC and a win in Lexington would clinch a top-four seed and a double-bye in the SEC Tournament.

Aneesah Morrow missed Thursday’s game against Georgia, but the nation’s leading rebounder and double-double getter will return to the floor on Sunday. In Morrow’s absence on Thursday, Sa’Myah Smith and Jersey Wolfenbarger both recorded double-doubles.

Kenny Brooks is in his first season at Kentucky and he has revitalized the program. This will be the third year in a row LSU faces a Kenny Brooks team. He was previously at Virginia Tech who LSU beat in the 2023 Final Four and last season in the ACC/SEC Challenge. Star guard Georgia Amoore came from Virginia Tech to Kentucky with Brooks. Amoore leads the SEC with 7.1 assists per game and ranks No. 6 in the conference with 19.0 points per game. Clara Strack, another player who came with Brooks from Virginia Tech, leads the SEC with 2.6 blocks per game.

The Wildcats make more than 8 three-pointers per game. Amoore, Dazia Lawrence and Amelia Hassett have all made at least 50 triples this season. Kentucky, who has used the same starting unit all year long, is led by its starting group who all average over nine points per game, but no player coming off the bench for the Wildcats averages more than four points per contest.