No. 7 LSU Softball Sweeps Day One of the Purple And Gold Challenge

LSU opened the day with a 6-0 win over UT Arlington and knocked off No. 21/22 Northwestern 7-1 on Friday at Tiger Park.

Game One

LSU moves to 6-0, while UT Arlington drops to 4-4

Pitcher Tatum Clopton (2-0) earns the win after dealing a career-high 10 punchouts on 125 total pitches with two hits and five walks allowed in a complete game.

First baseman Tori Edwards put on a 1-for-3 one-run showing with an extra-base hit, plating two runs in the first inning.

Game Two

LSU improves to 7-0, while Northwestern falls to 3-4.

Pitcher Jayden Heavener (2-0) picks up the win, dealing 12 strikeouts, allowing one run on four hits with five walks in a complete game outing.

Outfielder McKenzie Redoutey had a 3-for-4 three RBI showing, highlighted by a two-run-scoring single in the fourth inning.

Up Next

LSU resumes play in a rematch against No. 21/22 Northwestern on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. CT on Day two at the Purple and Gold Challenge at Tiger Park.