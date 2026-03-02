No. 7 LSU Men’s Tennis Defeats Ole Miss, Southern On Sunday

Tiger Rag News Services
The No. 7 LSU men’s tennis team defeated Ole Miss, 4-3, before closing out the day with a 4-0 sweep of Southern on Sunday at the LSU Tennis Complex.
With the wins, the Tigers improved to 14-2 on the season, while Ole Miss fell to 13-3 and Southern dropped to 0-8.
MATCH ONE (4-3)
Doubles Results
1. Andrej Loncarevic/Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. #40 Isac Stromberg/Kai Milburn (OM) 6-4
2. #63 Erik Arutiunian/Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) def. Stefano D’Agostino/Pietro Pampanin (OM) 7-5
3. Alessio Vasquez/Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) fell to M. Chambonniere/Benjamin Martin (OM) 2-6
Singles Results
1. Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) def. Stefano D’Agostino (OM) 6-4, 6-2
2. #53 Erik Arutiunian (LSU) def. M. Chambonniere (OM) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3
3. #102 Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) fell to Pietro Pampanin (OM) 6-4, 2-6, 3-6
4. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) fell to Vlado Jankanj (OM) 6-2, 6-7 (2-7), 4-6
5. Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) fell to Noah Schlagenhauf (OM) 3-6, 6-7(5-7)
6. Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. Benjamin Martin (OM) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2
MATCH TWO (4-0)
Doubles Results
Enzo Kohlmann/Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. Mpho Leshoele/Jaime Sigauque (SU) 6-2
Olaf Pieczkowski/Calin Stirbu (LSU) fell to Sebastien Byng/Zachery Byng (SU) 3-6
No, 63 Erik Arutiunian/Matias Ponce de Leon (LSU) def. Gabriel Inyang/Lwazi Ngwenya 6-4
Singles Competition
Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU def. Gabriel Inyang (SU) 6-1, 6-0
No. 53 Erik Arutiunian (LSU) def Lwazi Ngwanya (SU) 6-0, 6-0
Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) vs. Mpho Leshoele (SU) 6-0, 0-1 (unfinished)
Matias Ponce de Leon (LSU) vs. Sebastien Byng (SU) 6-0, 6-2
Rudy Ceccon (LSU) vs. Sigaugue (SU) 6-2 (unfinished)
Calin Stirbu (LSU) vs. Zachery Byng (SU) 6-2 (unfinished)
Up Next
LSU (14-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) will travel to Austin to face No. 4 Texas (13-3, 4-0 SEC) on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Texas Tennis Center.
