No. 7 LSU Men’s Tennis Defeats Ole Miss, Southern On Sunday

Tiger Rag News Services

The No. 7 LSU men’s tennis team defeated Ole Miss, 4-3, before closing out the day with a 4-0 sweep of Southern on Sunday at the LSU Tennis Complex.

With the wins, the Tigers improved to 14-2 on the season, while Ole Miss fell to 13-3 and Southern dropped to 0-8.

MATCH ONE (4-3)

Doubles Results

1. Andrej Loncarevic/Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. #40 Isac Stromberg/Kai Milburn (OM) 6-4

2. #63 Erik Arutiunian/Matias Ponce De Leon (LSU) def. Stefano D’Agostino/Pietro Pampanin (OM) 7-5

3. Alessio Vasquez/Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) fell to M. Chambonniere/Benjamin Martin (OM) 2-6



Singles Results

1. Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU) def. Stefano D’Agostino (OM) 6-4, 6-2

2. #53 Erik Arutiunian (LSU) def. M. Chambonniere (OM) 7-6 (7-4), 6-3

3. #102 Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) fell to Pietro Pampanin (OM) 6-4, 2-6, 3-6

4. Alessio Vasquez (LSU) fell to Vlado Jankanj (OM) 6-2, 6-7 (2-7), 4-6

5. Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) fell to Noah Schlagenhauf (OM) 3-6, 6-7(5-7)

6. Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. Benjamin Martin (OM) 6-2, 3-6, 6-2

MATCH TWO (4-0)

Doubles Results

Enzo Kohlmann/Rudy Ceccon (LSU) def. Mpho Leshoele/Jaime Sigauque (SU) 6-2

Olaf Pieczkowski/Calin Stirbu (LSU) fell to Sebastien Byng/Zachery Byng (SU) 3-6

No, 63 Erik Arutiunian/Matias Ponce de Leon (LSU) def. Gabriel Inyang/Lwazi Ngwenya 6-4

Singles Competition

Olaf Pieczkowski (LSU def. Gabriel Inyang (SU) 6-1, 6-0

No. 53 Erik Arutiunian (LSU) def Lwazi Ngwanya (SU) 6-0, 6-0

Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) vs. Mpho Leshoele (SU) 6-0, 0-1 (unfinished)

Matias Ponce de Leon (LSU) vs. Sebastien Byng (SU) 6-0, 6-2

Rudy Ceccon (LSU) vs. Sigaugue (SU) 6-2 (unfinished)

Calin Stirbu (LSU) vs. Zachery Byng (SU) 6-2 (unfinished)

Up Next

LSU (14-2, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) will travel to Austin to face No. 4 Texas (13-3, 4-0 SEC) on Friday at 6 p.m. at the Texas Tennis Center.