No. 7 LSU Men’s Golf Finishes Third At The Ford Collegiate

Tiger Rag News Services

The No. 7 LSU Men’s Golf team closed two days of play with a 14-under performance, finishing in third on Tuesday at The Ford Collegiate. The event was played at the par-70, 7,259-yard Ford Field & River Golf Course.

Junior Jay Mendell held the top spot for the Tigers from start to finish as he closed the two-day tournament at T15. Mendell recorded a four-under 66 on Monday in the first round and finished with two 70’s in the final rounds to closeout in Georgia. Mendell led in par-four average with 4.00 in Richmond Hill.

Closing the week with Mendell at T15 was fellow junior Noah McWilliams. The Louisianan recorded his best round on Tuesday with a three-under 67. McWilliams went 69 and 70 in the first two rounds respectively on Monday.

One stroke behind the top two Tigers after 56 holes was senior Matty Dodd-Berry. Dodd-Berry closed with a three-under stretch over two days of play in Georgia. His best round came at the end with a three-under 67 after going even in the first two rounds. The Englishman averaged 2.83 on par-three holes, tied for fourth in the tournament.

Rounding out the lineup were the two LSU freshman in Dan Hayes and Hudson Lawson. Hayes had another good showing for LSU as he went one under on the week to close at T26, giving his best performance in the first round with his four-under 66. Replacing Arni Sveinsson in the lineup last second, Lawson went six over with a T49 finish.

Two Tigers finish inside the top 15 on Tuesday.



⛳️ Live scoring: https://t.co/JmM0s9YNIN pic.twitter.com/m0UAzHzOds — LSU Men's Golf (@LSUMensGolf) April 14, 2026

THE TIGERS

T15. Jay Mendell, -4 (66, 70, 70)

T15. Noah McWilliams, -4 (69, 70, 67)

T21. Matty Dodd-Berry, -3 (70, 70, 67)

T26. Dan Hayes, -1 (66, 70, 73)

T49. Hudson Lawson, +6 (72, 73, 71)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. #4 Texas, -43 (264, 266, 267)

2. #1 Auburn, -32 (268, 269, 271)

3. #7 LSU, -14 (271, 280, 275)

4. Wake Forest, -13 (275, 286, 266)

T5. #19 Georgia Tech, -11 (279, 281, 269)

T5. Georgia Southern, -11 (272, 276, 281)

7. Notre Dame, -10 (272, 287, 271)

8. #23 Georgia, -7 (270, 287, 276)

9. #16 Oklahoma, -4 (275, 282, 279)

10. South Carolina, E (276, 293, 271)

11. Augusta, +7 (277, 283, 289)

12. Army, +40 (296, 295, 288)