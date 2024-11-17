No. 7 LSU Matches Up With Troy Monday Night In PMAC

No. 7 LSU (4-0) will matchup with Troy (1-3) on Monday at 7 p.m. CT in the PMAC.

The game will be streamed on the SEC Network+ with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell. Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams will call the action on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

With a Monday game, LSU’s pregame happy hour promotion will be running. Fans can get discounted concessions from when doors open up until there are 10 minutes until tipoff.

LSU plays Monday night and then again at home Wednesday night against Tulane. After that the Tigers are slated to head to Nassau, Bahamas to play in the Pink Flamingo Championship. With a win in their first matchup against Washington, LSU would likely face NC State, a team that went to last year’s Final Four.

The Tigers are coming off their closest test yet in the young season. LSU was outscored against Murray State 32-12 in the second quarter. Flau’Jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams combined for 11 of those 12 points.

“You can’t play this game and win like we want to win without post production,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “Post production does not need to be the leading scorer. Just give us something. Based on minutes played, you’ve got to give us something. You’ve got to rebound the ball. I though (Aneesah) Morrow was a warrior for us tonight. She didn’t shoot the ball particularly well, but she never gave up on the defensive end of the floor.”

LSU trailed Friday night by nine points at the half, outscoring the Racers 37-14 in the second half to come away with a 74-60 victory. Johnson scored 25 points for the second time this season with 10 in the fourth quarter. Aneesah Morrow recorded her third double-double of the season while Shayeann Day-Wilson dished out a season-high 8 assists to just one turnover.

Troy is coming off its first victory of the season, a 76-66 win over Chattanooga. The Trojans have faced one other SEC team this year when they fell at Alabama, 71-94