No. 7 LSU Hosts Senior Day Sunday vs. Ole Miss, Flau’jae Johnson Is Out for the Game

No. 7 LSU (27-3, 12-3 SEC) will host Ole Miss on Sunday for the regular season finale at 3 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

Leading scorer Flau’jae Johnson will not play, listed as out on LSU’s player availability report. Johnson has been battling a leg injury, although it is not known the specific reason she will not play today.

LSU will honor four seniors at halftime of Sunday’s game; Amani Bartlett, Shayeann Day-Wilson, Aneesah Morrow and Last-Tear Poa. Bartlett and Poa were both on LSU’s 2023 national championship roster and Bartlett is the first player to play all four seasons under fourth-year LSU head coach Kim Mulkey. Morrow is leaving her name scattered across the NCAA DI record book. Day-Wilson is in her only season at LSU and has started 20 games this season.

Kevin Fitzgerald and Anne O’Neil will call the game on the SEC Network. Fans can also listen to Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

The Tigers are locked in to the No. 3 seed for the SEC Tournament next week. Depending on the result in the PMAC on Sunday and across the league, Ole Miss, a team who has spent time in the AP Poll this season and is currently receiving votes, will be either the No. 7 or No. 8 seed next week.

LSU is coming off an overtime loss at No. 20 Alabama. Mikaylah Williams scored a team-high 22 points and surpassed 1,000 in her career. She hit the shot the tie the game and send it the overtime.

Morrow has put up huge numbers throughout her career. Earlier this season she became the eighth player in NCAA DI history to record 2,500 points and 1,500 rebounds in a career. She currently has the fifth most rebounds in the history of NCAA DI. With one more double-double, Morrow will become the second player in NCAA DI history with 100 career double-doubles.

Ole Miss has become known for its defense under seventh-year coach Yoleet McPhee-McCuin. The Rebels are one of three SEC teams to hold their opponents under 60 points per game this season; the other two are Texas and South Carolina. They also rank No. 2 in the SEC with just under 12 steals per game.