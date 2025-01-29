No. 7 LSU Hosts No. 13 Oklahoma Thursday in the PMAC Whiteout

No. 7 LSU (21-1, 6-1 SEC) will host No. 13 Oklahoma (16-4, 4-3 SEC) in a top-15 showdown Thursday night in the PMAC at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN for the annual whiteout game.

Prior to Thursday’s game, SportsCenter will be live from the PMAC Pad from 1-2 and then there will be a party on the pad starting at 3:30 with vendors and activities for fans to enjoy. There will be a white shirt on every seat in the PMAC for the whiteout.

The ESPN2 broadcast will feature Courtney Lyle and Carolyn Peck. Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams will call the action on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

The Tigers battled to a hard-fought victory over Texas A&M on short rest Sunday after the game at South Carolina was moved to Friday. For the third game in a row, LSU held its opponent to under 39.9-percent shooting. The Tigers were dominant over the past two games with a combined 58 offensive rebounds. LSU grabbed 28 offensive rebounds at South Carolina before getting 30 against Texas A&M; both marks set program records in a SEC game.

Aneesah Morrow’s fell one rebound shy of another double-double to extend her streak which ended at 11 games. With the 9 rebounds though, Morrow moved into the top-10 for the most rebounds in NCAA DI history.

Flau’Jae Johnson recorded 12th game this season with 20+ points against Texas A&M. She has scored in double-figures in 31 consecutive games going back to last season.

Oklahoma, in its first season in the SEC, joined the conference after claiming the Big 12 Championship last season. Both the Tigers and the Sooners rank in the top-3 nationally in rebounding. They also both rank in the top-10 in scoring with both teams thriving in transition.

Reagan Beers leads the Sooners with 16.7 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. Counterintuitively, through seven conference games, Beers scores significantly less per game during wins as compared to losses.