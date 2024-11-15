No. 7 LSU Hosts Murray State Friday Night In PMAC

No. 7 LSU (3-0) will host Murray State (1-1) on Friday night at 7 p.m. CT in the PMAC.

The game will be streamed on the SEC Network+ with Lyn Rollins and Victor Howell. Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams will call the action on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

As the calendar gets later in the year, it is entering the season of giving. Fans coming to the game can participate in the Thankful Tiger Toy Drive by bringing a new toy or book to whichever gate they enter at.

Specialized women’s basketball crew-neck sweatshirts will be given out to the first xxx students in attendance at Friday’s game. Additionally, for the first time this season fans will be able to purchase LSU Yeti Cups at various concession stands on the concourse.

LSU is returning to the court after a successful field trip game Tuesday morning in a 117-44 victory over Charleston Southern. Flau’Jae Johnson reached 1,000 career points. Aneesah Morrow had a monster game with 21 points and 20 rebounds. Kailyn Gilbert nearly had a triple double with 14 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists. Jada Richard earned her first start and had 11 points on 4-4 shooting (3-3 3FG) with 6 assists. Mikaylah Williams dropped in 25 points.

When LSU and Murray State matchup Friday night, two of the top active players in NCAA DI will be on the floor together. Morrow currently leads all active players with 1,264 career rebounds and ranks No. 2 with 2,230 career points. The only player ahead of Morrow in active career points is MSU’s Katelyn Young who has scored 2,350 points throughout her career. Young ranks No. 8 actively with 1,025 career rebounds. Morrow is in her fourth college season while Young is in her fifth.