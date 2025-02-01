No. 7 LSU Hosts Mississippi State Sunday

No. 7 LSU (22-1, 7-1 SEC) will finish its three-game home stand on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT against Mississippi State (16-6, 3-5 SEC) on the SEC Network.

Eric Frede and Christy Thomaskutty will call the action of the SEC Network. Fans can also listen to Patrick Wright and Shateeta Williams on the LSU Sports Radio Network. Sunday’s game will be LSU’s annual Turner Syndrome Awareness game and survivors will be recognized on the court at halftime.

The Tigers return after a wild win Thursday night against No. 13 Oklahoma, 107-100. LSU led by 24 in the third quarter, but the Sooners went to a 1-2-2 press and the Tigers started turning the ball over, allowing Oklahoma back in the game. The Sooners got it as close to within one with less than a minute remaining, but a clutch sequence in which LSU got two offensive boards, Mikaylah Williams sank a three, Aalyah Del Rosario got a block and a Flau’Jae Johnson scored a fast break layup to seal the game.

The 107 points against Oklahoma marked LSU’s most points scored in a SEC game ever. It was the fourth game in LSU history in which both teams scored 100 points, but the previous three needed overtime. It was the first SEC game ever in which both teams scored 100 in regulation.

LSU’s big three combined for 83 points against Oklahoma. Williams had 37 points, burying seven triples which is tied for the third most in program history. Johnson added 25 points and Aneesah Morrow recorded her 20th double-double of the season with 21 points and 12 rebounds.

Mississippi State comes to Baton Rouge coming off its bye. The Bulldogs lost by one point on Monday after Missouri hit a last-second layup. Jerkaila Jordan had 40 points and 8 rebounds against Missouri. The Bulldogs have lost three of their past four games.

The matchup went Mississippi State’s way last season as the Bulldogs defensive pressure created issues for the Tigers. LSU was coming off a tough loss against South Carolina and the Tigers were unable to bounce back. Mjracle Sheppard transferred to LSU from Mississippi State. In the upset win last year, Sheppard had 12 points, 6 steals, 5 assists and 4 rebounds.