No. 7 LSU Hosts Georgia Thursday In PMAC

No. 7 LSU (25-2, 10-2 SEC) will begin its second to last week of the regular season at home against Georgia (10-16, 2-10 SEC) at 8 p.m. CT Thursday night on the SEC Network.

Sam Gore and Tamika Catchings will call the action on the SEC Network. Fans can also listen to Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

Thursday’s game will be LSU’s annual Play4Kay game. The Kay Yow Cancer Fund chose Flau’Jae Johnson as one of its Servant Leaders this year and she has worn a patch on her jersey all season long. Associate Head Coach Bob Starkey, whose wife Sherie is a breast cancer survivor, donates one-dollar for every LSU student in attendance at the Play4Kay game each season. Since her freshman season, Johnson has matches Coach Starkey’s donation every year.

With four games left in the regular season, LSU is looking to secure a top-four finish in the conference and a double-bye for the SEC Tournament. The Tigers are in currently in third place and still have games against. fourth-place Kentucky in Lexington, fifth-Alabama in Tuscaloosa and sixth-place Ole Miss for senior-day in the PMAC.

The Tigers are coming off a loss in a top-five matchup at Texas. LSU led by 12 with four minutes left in the third quarter, but the Longhorns battled back to beat the Tigers. Johnson, Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams each scored 15+ points, but no other player for LSU scored more than three. Morrow notched her fourth game this season with 20 rebounds and Johnson extended her double-digit scoring streak to 36 games.

Georgia has struggled this season as one of three SEC teams with only two wins in conference play this year. The two teams Georgia has beat – Arkansas and Missouri – are the two other team with just two wins in SEC play.

The Bulldogs average 65 points per game and are led by Trinity Turner with 12.3 points per game. Georgia has four players that average scoring in double figures.