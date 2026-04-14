No. 7 LSU Golf In Fourth Place After Two Rounds At The Ford Collegiate

Tiger Rag News Services

The No. 7 LSU Men’s Golf team closed two rounds of play with a nine-under performance, placing them at fourth on Monday at The Ford Collegiate. The event is played at the par-70, 7,259-yard Ford Field & River Golf Course.

Sunday night the Tigers found out they would be without Arni Sveinsson, leading to freshman Hudson Lawson entering the lineup in his place.

The first day of action started with junior Jay Mendell and freshman Dan Hayes getting out hot with four-under 66 in the first 18. Both Mendell and Hayes closed their day in round two going even with 70. Their four-under Monday puts them in T9 entering the final round on Tuesday. Hayes sits in the top five of the tournament with 10 birdies through 36 holes.

Monday saw one other Tiger go below par as junior Noah McWilliams went one-under 69 in round one and even in the second round. McWilliams sits at T24 through two rounds.

Senior Matty Doddy went even through the first two rounds to place himself at T31, while freshman Hudson Lawson sits at five under heading into Tuesday in T50.

THE TIGERS

T9. Dan Hayes, -4 (66, 70)

T9. Jay Mendell, -4 (66, 70)

T24. Noah McWilliams, -1 (69, 70)

T31. Matty Dodd-Berry, E (70, 70)

T50. Hudson Lawson, +5 (72, 73)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

1. #4 Texas, -30 (264, 266)

2. #1 Auburn, -23 (268, 269)

3. Georgia Southern, -12 (272, 276)

4. #7 LSU, -9 (271, 280)

T5. #23 Georgia, -3 (270, 287)

T5. #16 Oklahoma, -3 (275, 282)

7. Augusta, -2 (277, 283)

8. Notre Dame, -1 (272, 287)

9. #19 Georgia Tech, E (279, 281)

10. Wake Forest, +1 (275, 286)

11. South Carolina, +9 (276, 293)

12. Army, +31 (296, 295)