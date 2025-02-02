No. 7 LSU Continues Hot Shooting, Blows Past Mississippi State

Mikaylah Williams’ 22 points and four 3 pointers along with Flau’Jae Johnson’s 20 points, including four 3’s, kept No. 7 LSU rolling on Sunday in the PMAC as the Tigers overpowered Mississippi State, 81-67.

Aneesah Morrow had another double-double with 18 points and 20 rebounds.

The win marked LSU’s 21st consecutive home victory, its 57th consecutive home win against unranked opponents.

Jersey Wolfenbarger, who started in the place of Sa’Mayeh Smith, suspended because of an altercation against Oklahoma on Thursday night, added 12 points and seven rebounds for LSU (23-1, 8-1 SEC).

Eniya Russell led Mississippi State (16-7, 3-6 SEC) with 13 points. Quani Montague and Destni McPhaul each added 10 points for the Bulldogs.

The Tigers jumped into action, opening the game with a powerful performance. They established a quick 9-0 lead, highlighted by five points from Williams, prompting the Bulldogs to call an early timeout. Williams and Johnson both drained a pair of triples in the first quarter, clearly riding the momentum from their Thursday night where each tallied over 25 points. The quarter closed with the Tigers leading, 24-12.

In the second quarter, Williams struck again with two more three-pointers, amassing 16 points to lead all scorers in the half. LSU built a commanding 18-point lead, but the Bulldogs roared back with a 12-0 run, narrowing the gap. By halftime, LSU held a slim 41-35 lead.

Meanwhile, Mississippi State’s top scorer, Jerkaila Jordan, was silenced in the first half, largely due to Johnson’s tenacious defense, which included three crucial blocks against her.

As the second half began, the Tigers wasted no time. Morrow powered through for an impressive and-one, igniting the crowd. LSU pushed their advantage to 14 points during a 4:37 media timeout, fueled by back-to-back scores from Morrow and Jersey Wolfensbarger. The third quarter concluded with the Tigers ahead, 65-54.

In the fourth quarter, LSU tightened their grip on victory. They limited the Bulldogs to a mere 23.5% shooting, showcasing their defensive prowess. The game wrapped up with a final score of 81-67, affirming the Tigers’ triumph.

Looking ahead, the Tigers will hit the road, set to challenge the Missouri Tigers in Columbia on Thursday, February 6th. Tip-off is on the docket for 6:30 p.m. CT, with live coverage available on SEC Network+.

Flau’jae Johnson neutralizes Mississippi State’s explosive guard Jerkaila Jordan

As the clock ticked down to Sunday’s matchup, Mississippi State senior guard Jerkaila Jordan was riding high. The New Orleans native had been unstoppable, racking up double-digit scores in nine straight games, including an eye-popping 40 points just last week at Missouri. With an impressive average of nearly 17 points per game, she was set to shine.

Enter LSU’s defensive powerhouse, Flau’jae Johnson, stepping up to the challenge. From the very first whistle, it was clear Johnson was in lockdown mode. Jordan struggled to find her rhythm, exhibiting visible discomfort under Johnson’s stingy defense.

With relentless pressure, Johnson confined Jordan, holding her to a dismal 0-for-9 shooting night. By the end of the contest, Jordan managed only 9 points on 2-for-12 shooting—a stark contrast to her typical brilliance.

Meanwhile, LSU’s Dynamic Duo Continues To Sizzle

After a jaw-dropping 37-point performance against Oklahoma, sophomore sensation Mikaylah Williams shared her mantra: sink that first shot, and the rest will follow. Against Mississippi State, her first attempt—a confident 3-pointer—swished through, heralding a stellar night ahead.

Williams exploded for 16 points in the first half, showcasing an impressive 6-for-8 shooting performance, including 4-for-6 from beyond the arc. She finished with a solid 22 points.

Flau’jae Johnson, fresh off her 25-point performance against Oklahoma, kept her scoring streak alive, hitting a season-high four 3-pointers and amassing 20 points to further uplift LSU’s performance.