No. 6 LSU Puts Up Second Most Points In SEC Tournament History In Its 112-78 Win Over No. 7 Oklahoma

The No. 6 LSU women’s basketball team shot an impressive 52.5 percent from the field in its dominant 112-78 win over No. 7 Oklahoma in the SEC Tournament quarterfinals on Friday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

It marks the 14th time LSU has scored 100 or more points in a game this season – the second-most in Division I women’s basketball history. The Tigers need just one more 100-point game to tie Long Beach State’s record. LSU’s 112 points were the second most in SEC Tournament history.

“I mean, it starts with our point guard, Jada Richard. She does a great job leading us and you know, we have some heavy hitters on the wing and got some people in the paint and just come ready to play,” junior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley said on the ESPN broadcast after the game. “I feel like we come ready to play every game and really, what keeps us going is that everybody’s just on the same page. We all know how to get a bucket, so we just have to go out there and do that.”

Entering Friday’s contest, Oklahoma averaged more than 22 three-point attempts per game. The Tigers needed to contain the Sooners from behind the arc, and that’s exactly what they did. LSU (27-4, 12-4 Southeastern Conference) held Oklahoma (24-7, 11-6 SEC) to just 5-of-21 shooting from three-point range.

Fulwiley led the Tigers with 22 points on 7-of-18 shooting, adding eight assists, four rebounds, three blocks, and a steal. Since the Ole Miss game, she has been averaging 20.8 points per game, saying she told herself she needed to “get with it” after a poor outing against South Carolina.

“I put in the work, so I just had to trust myself and just go out there and stay confident in myself and remind myself of who I am,” Fulwiley said. “I mean I kind of lost my confidence, but it’s back now, so that’s all that matters.”

Senior guard Flau’jae Johnson also surpassed 2,000 career points after scoring 21 on Friday. She becomes just the sixth player in program history to reach the milestone, joining Joyce Walker (2,906), Seimone Augustus (2,702), Julie Gross (2,488), Cornelia Gayden (2,451) and Sylvia Fowles (2,234).

With the win, LSU will face No. 3 South Carolina (30–2, 15–1 SEC) in a highly anticipated rematch in the SEC Tournament semifinals tomorrow at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina (3:30 p.m., ESPN2).

LSU caught fire to open the fourth quarter. LSU capped off a 15-3 run when Fulwiley hit a layup on the inbound after bouncing it off of Oklahoma’s Raegan Beers. The Tigers outscored the Sooners 40-29 in the final ten minutes.

Sophomore guard Jada Richard opened the second half with a steal and a finish at the rim. Both teams traded baskets for the next few minutes before senior forward Amiya Joyner converted a layup in the paint through contact and completed the and-one to give LSU a 58-46 lead with 5:06 remaining. The Tigers closed the quarter on an 8-0 run, sparked by Fulwiley, to take a 72-49 lead into the final period.

The scoring slowed in the second quarter, but the referees’ whistles did not. Oklahoma went to the free-throw line six times in the first five minutes of the frame, converting five. Oklahoma freshman guard Aaliyah Chavez knocked down a midrange jumper to cut LSU’s lead to 32-30 with just over five minutes remaining before halftime.

Junior guard Mikaylah Williams then buried a much-needed three to give the Tigers a 35-30 lead with 4:32 left. Fulwiley later hit a pair of free throws to extend LSU’s advantage to 10 points before Joyner finished with a layup just before the buzzer, sending the Tigers into the break with a 45-33 lead.

LSU turned the ball over nine times in the quarter, allowing the Sooners to stay within striking distance.

Flau’jae Johnson opened the scoring in Greenville with a midrange jumper. The Tigers jumped out to a quick 12-3 lead after hitting their first five shots of the day, but Oklahoma responded with a 5-0 run to cut the lead to four. Later, Chavez hit a contested three over Richard to trim LSU’s lead to just one with 5:00 remaining in the period. But LSU’s offense stayed hot. Williams knocked down her first three of the day to give the Tigers a 19-13 lead. Fulwiley then hit a three-pointer shortly after checking into the game to push the lead to 22-15 and followed it with a floater at the buzzer, sending LSU into the second quarter with a 28-19 advantage. LSU shot 12-for-21 (57.1%) from the field in the opening 10 minutes.