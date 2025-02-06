No. 6 LSU On The Road Thursday At Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. – No. 6 LSU (23-1, 8-1 SEC) is set to face Missouri (12-12, 1-8 SEC) in Mizzou Arena at 6:30 p.m. CT Thursday night on SECN+.

Thursday’s game can be streamed on the SEC Network+; all of LSU’s remaining games will air on linear television after Thursday. Fans can also listen to Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

LSU will return home to host No. 19 Tennessee on Sunday at 3 p.m. CT in the PMAC ahead of the Tigers’ second and final bye of the season.

The big three of Flau’Jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams have put up big numbers in recent games. In two games last week, the trio combined to score 143 points.

LSU has shown increased productivity from beyond the arc over the past two games. The Tigers hit a season-high 12 threes last Thursday against No. 13 Oklahoma and then knocked down 9 on Sunday against Mississippi State. Prior to those two games, LSU made a total of 14 threes over the previous six games.

Morrow enters Thursday’s game tied with Sylvia Fowles for the sixth most rebounds in NCAA DI history with 1,570 career rebounds. She currently leads the nation with 14.2 rebounds per game and 21 double-doubles.

Although Missouri has won just one game in conference play, the Tigers have put together some competitive games over the last three contests. Missouri beat Mississippi State and then battled top-25 opponents Texas and Tennessee within under 10 points.

Grace Slaughter leads Missouri with 14.8 points per game. As a team Missouri ranks No. 5 nationally at 38-percent from beyond the arc, averaging 7.1 made threes per game.