No. 6 LSU Men’s Golf Finishes Tied For Third At Pauma Valley Invitational

Tiger Rag News Services

The No. 6 LSU Men’s Golf team closed the Pauma Valley Invitational with a T3 finish and a 13-under-839 week. The tournament was held at the par-71, 7,311-yard Pauma Valley Country Club.

The Tiger’s top finisher was junior Jay Mendell, continuing his great form this season. Mendell closed with a three-under 68 on Wednesday, giving himself a T4 finish on the leaderboard and a seven-under week (65, 73, 68). The T4 finish is his third top-10 finish of the season and his fourth time closing a tournament under par. The Lafayette native finished with a tournament leading 2.75 average on par-three holes and 18 total birdies.

After an average start on Monday, freshman Dan Hayes found his usual form once again and closed at T12 on the individual leaderboard. Hayes had a stellar day on Wednesday with a scorching five-under 66. This is the third top-15 finish of Hayes’ freshman season and his first of the spring.

five below to close the week for Dan ❄️#GeauxLow pic.twitter.com/tsCGA4EG68 — LSU Men's Golf (@LSUMensGolf) March 19, 2026

The lone other Tiger this week to go under par while dealing with some powerful wind was Matty Dodd-Berry competing as an individual. The Englishman closed the week at T22 with a one-under performance. Wednesday he went one-over 72 after a 68 on Monday and 72 on Tuesday.

The rest of the LSU lineup closed over par with Noah McWilliams in T34, Alfons Bondesson in T41 and Arni Sveinsson in T65.

Here’s how the final-individual leaderboard looks after three days of competition



⛳️ Live scoring: https://t.co/ZLPvITxS1r pic.twitter.com/nw5pJZmFs6 — LSU Men's Golf (@LSUMensGolf) March 19, 2026

THE TIGERS

T4. Jay Mendell, -7 (65, 73, 68)

T12. Dan Hayes, -4 (73, 70, 66)

T22. Matty Dodd-Berry (IND), -1 (68, 72, 72)

T34. Noah McWilliams, +1 (73, 67, 74)

T41. Alfson Bondesson, +2 (72, 70, 73)

T65. Arni Sveinsonn, +6 (77, 72, 70)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

T1. No. 15 Tennessee, -16 (273, 284, 279)

T1. No. 20 Georgia Tech, -16 (280, 278, 278)

T3. No. 6 LSU, -13 (283, 279, 277)

T3. No. 3 Florida, -13 (285, 274, 280)

5. No. 7 Oklahoma State, -8 (279, 285, 280)

T6. No. 2 Virginia, -6 (287, 285, 274)

T6. No. 9 Illinois, -6 (287, 277, 282)

8. SMU, -5 (281, 285, 281)

9. No. 13 Ole Miss, +1 (276, 289, 288)

10. No. 10 Texas Tech, +3 (283, 285, 287)

11. ETSU, +5 (292, 287, 278)

12. San Diego State, +8 (285, 291, 284)

13. San Diego, +10 (284, 286, 292)

T14. Toledo, +13 (290, 287, 288)

T14. Loyola Marymount, +13 (293, 278, 294)

16. Colorado State, +31 (293, 297, 293)