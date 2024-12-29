No. 6 LSU Hosts UAlbany In Final Non-Conference Game

No. 6 LSU (14-0) will host UAlbany (10-2) on Sunday in the PMAC at 1 p.m. CT as the Tigers play their final non-conference game before the SEC slate begins.

The game will stream on the SEC Network+, a simulcast of the LSU Sports Radio Network broadcast with Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams. Following Sunday’s non-conference conclusion, the Tigers will begin the SEC season on January 2 in Fayetteville at Arkansas in Bud Walton Arena.

Through the first part of the season, LSU is one of the nation’s nine remaining undefeated teams. The Tigers own the nation’s No. 3 scoring offense (93.3 ppg) and they grab the second most rebounds in the country (50.1 rpg). A win would give LSU a tie for the second best start to a season in program history.

Flau’Jae Johnson has scored 20+ points in nine games this season, including three 25 pt.-5 reb.-5 ast. games . Aneesah Morrow leads the nation in rebounding (14.0 rpg) and double-doubles (12). Mikaylah Williams has increased her shot making, shooting with 47-40-92 splits.

Johnson (23 pts., 11 rebs.) and Morrow (19 pts., 13 rebs.) in LSU’s last game at UIC before the 10-day Christmas break. The Tigers return from the break Sunday against UAlbany, looking to finish their non-conference schedule unbeaten for the second time in four years under Coach Kim Mulkey.

Colleen Mullen is in her seventh season leading UAlbany. Kayla Cooper leads with 17.8 points per game, 8.3 rebounds per game, and 32 assists. Kaci Donovan (12.9) and Lilly Phillips (10.1) make it three total Great Danes averaging at least 10 ppg. As a team, the Great Danes are shooting .460 from the field, with a 36.8% accuracy from downtown, and .769 from the line.