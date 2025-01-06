No. 6 LSU Flexed Its Defense, Speed and Transition Offense in the Second Quarter to Do In Auburn

Kailyn Gilbert provided the spark LSU needed on Sunday against Auburn following a sloppy, turnover-plagued first quarter that found No. 6 LSU down by five points heading into the second quarter.

But that’s when Gilbert and Aneesah Morrow took over.

Gilbert scored 13 points in the first half, but 11 of those came in the second quarter as LSU outscored Auburn 27-8 enroute to a 14-point halftime lead and ultimately a 73-63 win after leading by as many as 25 points in the fourth quarter.

No. 6 LSU (17-0, 2-0 SEC) widened its lead against Auburn (9-6, 0-2 SEC) to as many as 25 points in the fourth quarter before Tigers coach Kim Mulkey started substituting and running plays that she said afterward she shouldn’t have run.

“That last five minutes, I’d have turned the TV off instead of watching that mess, but that’s on me for subbing,” Mulkey said.

“Point guard and five-spot are still up in the air. With a 23-point lead, I start subbing, and they cut it to 10.”

However, LSU’s early journey wasn’t without its struggles either.

An initial flurry of sloppy ball handling led to turnovers and missed opportunities, tying their season low for first-quarter points. Yet, like a phoenix rising, the team ignited in the second quarter.

LSU’s defense clamped down, forcing Auburn into a flurry of misses and mishaps. On the attack, Gilbert and Morrow lit up the scoreboard, combining for 19 points alone in that quarter. Morrow finished strong with 21 points, 14 rebounds, and three steals, while Gilbert added 17 points to her tally.

It was Morrow’s 15th double-double of the season and the 89th one of her career.

Although star guards Flau’jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams experienced quieter outings in the first three quarters, they finally found their groove in the fourth, each finishing with double-digit scores. LSU’s well-rounded offense ultimately propelled them past Auburn in a physical game.

Auburn faced its own struggles, missing key players due to injuries. They shot the three-ball well but faltered inside the paint, leaving gaps in their defense.

Looking ahead, LSU will tackle their first ranked opponent in SEC action on Thursday when they face off against No. 15 Tennessee on the road. The Lady Vols (13-1) missed a last-second shot in a nail-biting loss to No. 9 Oklahoma (87-86).

On Sunday in the PMAC, LSU dominated the second quarter 27-8, with Gilbert on fire. Johnson had only four points at that point, resting for most of the second quarter. At halftime, LSU led 38-24.

Auburn’s leading scorer, Deyona Gaston, picked her third foul at 9:18 of the third quarter and then picked up her fourth at 8:15, forcing her to the bench.

Even without Gaston, Auburn clawed back, chipping away at LSU’s lead.

LSU surged ahead by 20 points at 46-26 before Auburn launched a 9-0 run, closing the gap to 46-35 at the media timeout with 3:53 left in the third.

Mikaylah Williams sank two free throws, stretching LSU’s lead to 48-35 right after the break. Auburn then faltered, missing two free throw opportunities.

Jersey Wolfenbarger scored inside for, followed by a smooth jumper from Gilbert and a long two-pointer that closed the quarter, leaving LSU up 54-39 as the fourth quarter .

LSU began.

Johnson’s fastbreak layup after an Auburn turnover with 5:47 to play in the game gave LSU its largest lead at 67-42 but after that Mulkey started substituting.

Auburn outscored LSU, 21-6, the rest of the game including an eight-point spree in the final minute.