No. 6 LSU Drops 9-4 Decision to No. 25 UL Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. – No. 6/7 LSU fell 9-4 to No. 19/25 UL Lafayette Tuesday night at Yvette Girouard Field at Lamson Park to even the regular season series 1-1.

LSU is now 35-11 this season, while UL Lafayette moves to 34-15.

ULL’s pitcher, Chloe Riassetto (12-3), earned the win after allowing three hits, two runs, and one strikeout in 6.1 innings.

Raelin Chaffin (10-4) gets the loss after surrendering five runs on three hits and a walk. Pitcher Kelley Lynch gave up three runs on seven hits and three walks in 3.2 innings, and pitcher Sydney Berzon finished the game with three strikeouts and gave up one run on two hits and a walk in the final 2.1 innings.

Second baseman Karli Petty went 2-for-2 at the plate and had two RBIs. Both of Petty’s hits were extra-base hits, including her third home run of the season. First baseman Raeleen Gutierrez finished with one hit and an RBI, and shortstop Taylor Pleasants and outfielder McKenzie Redoutey accounted for the other two Tiger hits.

Gutierrez’s two-out double scored a run, putting the Tigers on the board first. A wild pitch from ULL pitcher Sam Landry scored Gutierrez, giving LSU a 2-0 lead after the opening half-inning. The Ragin’ Cajuns responded immediately with a leadoff triple from outfielder Mihyia Davis that set the stage for a six-run inning, which was capped by a two-RBI single from Davis to give the home team a 6-2 advantage after the first frame.

UL Lafayette scored three more runs, highlighted by consecutive home runs by infielders Alexa Langeliers and Brooke Ellestad in the fourth, followed by another run in the fifth to take a 9-2 lead through five innings.

Petty logged her second extra-base hit in the sixth stanza, a two-run shot to center field to cut into the deficit, 9-4.

Up Next

LSU will host No. 13/15 Arkansas for its final SEC series on April 26-28 at Tiger Park.