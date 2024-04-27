No. 6 LSU Comes Up Short in Series Opener to No. 15 Arkansas, 2-1

No. 6/7 LSU could not complete its rally against No. 13/15 Arkansas, losing 2-1 Friday night at Tiger Park.

Down 2-1, outfielder McKenzie Redoutey and second baseman Karli Petty hit consecutive singles to open LSU’s seventh-inning rally. However, the home team could not get the tying run home, as Arkansas recorded three consecutive outs to end the game.

“I think every game has been within striking distance,” said Head Coach Beth Torina. “We are in every single game that we play. We are not ever out of it. We’re one swing away right now. So, we must keep believing, being confident, and trying to swing big.”

LSU is now 35-12 and 11-11 in the SEC this season, while Arkansas moves to 33-12 and 12-7 in league play.

Arkansas pitcher Morgan Leinstock (13-2) received the win, allowing one run on three hits with one strikeout and handed out one free pass in a complete-game outing.

Pitcher Sydney Berzon (15-7) got the loss after throwing her tenth complete game of the season. Berzon struck out three batters while allowing two runs on seven hits with three walks.

Petty, Redoutey, and catcher Maci Bergeron all had hits in the contest. Outfielder Ali Newland had LSU’s lone RBI on the day.

The Tigers got on the board in the third inning when Newland drove in a run on a fielder’s choice. However, Arkansas capitalized on an error and scored a run in the top of the fourth to tie the game 1-1.

In the top of the seventh, with a runner in scoring position, third baseman Hannah Gammill knocked a run-scoring single to put Arkansas in front, 2-1.

Up Next

The second game of the series will begin at 4 p.m. CT Saturday and will stream on SEC Network +.