No. 5 overall LSU pounds Oregon State, wins Regional Championship and continues on road to Omaha

LSU pounded out 19 hits enroute to a convincing 13-7 NCAA Regional Championship over Oregon State as the Tigers advanced to the super-regional round for the 16th time in program history Monday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

LSU left-hander Griffin Herring (4-2) earned the victory after coming in relief for Nate Ackenhausen. Herring was one of four Tiger pitchers to toss on the afternoon and fired 3.0 innings while giving up two runs on three hits and striking out four batters.

Oregon State starter Rhett Larson (3-3) was charged with the loss after allowing four runs on four hits in 3.2 innings pitched.

HOW IT HAPPENED

LSU starters: 3/cf Crews; 47/3b White; 18/1b Morgan; 25/c Travinski; 24/dh Beloso; 8/2b Dugas; 6/rf Jobert; 4/ss Thompson; 11/lf Pearson; 38/p Cooper;

Oregon State starters: 37/2b Bazzana; 44/1b Forrester; 12/cf McDowell; 9/dh Guerra; 1/lf Turley; 7/3b Kane; 17/rf Kasper; 8/c Smith; 15/ss Dernedde; 28/p Larson;

LSU 1st – Crews singled to center field (0-1 K). White flied out to rf (0-1 K). Morgan struck out swinging (2-2 BKFBFS). Travinski struck out looking (0-2 KFK). 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Oregon State 1st – Bazzana struck out swinging (3-2 KSBBFBS). Forrester lined out to ss (2-2 BKFB). McDowell flied out to rf (2-0 BB). 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

LSU 2nd – Beloso struck out swinging (2-2 KBFBS). Dugas grounded out to 3b (1-2 KKB). Jobert singled through the right side (2-1 SBB). Thompson grounded out to 3b (0-1 K). 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 L O B .

Oregon State 2nd – Guerra hit by pitch (2-2 SBFBF). Guerra advanced to second on a wild pitch. Turley struck out looking (1-2 BFFK). Kane flied out to cf (2-1 SBB). Kasper struck out swinging (3-2 KBFBBS). 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

LSU 3rd – Pearson flied out to cf (0-2 KK). Crews grounded out to 3b (0-0). White struck out swinging (0-2 FFS). 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Oregon State 3rd – Smith walked (3-0 BBBB). Dernedde hit by pitch (0-1 S); Smith advanced to second. Mound visit. Bazzana grounded out to 1b unassisted, SAC (0-0); Dernedde advanced to second; Smith advanced to third. Forrester reached on a fielder’s choice (3-2 BBKBK); Smith out at home ss to c. McDowell grounded out to 1b unassisted (0-1 F). 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

LSU 4th – Morgan flied out to lf (2-2 KKBB). Travinski singled to center field (0-1 K). Beloso singled through the right side (0-1 F); Travinski advanced to second. Mound visit. Dugas hit by pitch (3-1 BBKB); Beloso advanced to second; Travinski advanced to third. Jobert hit by pitch, RBI (0-1 S); Dugas advanced to second; Beloso advanced to third; Travinski scored. Thompson flied out to lf, SF, RBI (1-2 KSB); Beloso scored. Ferrer to p for Larson. Pearson tripled to right center, 2 RBI (2-1 BSB); Jobert scored; Dugas scored. Crews walked (3-2 BKKBFBB). Mound visit. White struck out swinging (1-2 FFBS). 4 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

Oregon State 4th – Guerra walked (3-2 BBFBFB). Turley homered to left field, 2 RBI (0-1 K); Guerra scored. Kane singled up the middle (0-0). Mound visit. Kasper grounded out to 1b unassisted (2-2 BFKB); Kane advanced to second. Smith reached on a fielding error by ss (0-1 S). Smith advanced to second on a passed ball; Kane advanced to third on a passed ball. Dernedde struck out swinging (1-2 FBFFS). Ackenhausen to p for Cooper. Bazzana flied out to lf (1-2 SBS). 2 runs, 2 hits, 1 error, 2 LOB.

LSU 5th – Keljo to p for Ferrer. Morgan flied out to cf (1-0 B). Travinski homered to left field, RBI (0-0). Beloso homered to right field, RBI (0-1 F). Dugas struck out swinging (2-2 BBSSS). Jobert singled up the middle (2-2 BFSB). Thompson singled through the right side (2-2 SBFFB); Jobert advanced to second. Lattery to p for Keljo. Pearson struck out swinging (1-2 KFFBS). 2 runs, 4 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

Oregon State 5th – Forrester fouled out to 1b (3-2 FFBBB). McDowell popped up to 3b (0-2 KFF). Guerra singled to third base (1-1 BS). Guerra advanced to second on a wild pitch. Turley struck out swinging (1-2 BKSS). 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB. LSU 6th – Crews homered to left center, RBI (2-1 KBB). White flied out to rf (2-0 BB). Boisvert to p for Lattery. Morgan singled to left center (3-2 BBFBF). Travinski reached on a fielder’s choice (2-1 FBB); Morgan out at second 3b to 2b. Beloso flied out to cf (1-1 KB). 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Oregon State 6th – Kane walked (3-2 BKSBBFB). Kasper homered to right field, 2 RBI (1-0 B); Kane scored. Smith flied out to cf (1-0 B). Dernedde hit by pitch (3-1 BKBB). Mound visit. Herring to p for Ackenhausen. Bazzana flied out to lf (2-1 BKB). Dernedde advanced to second on a wild pitch. Forrester struck out swinging (3-2 KSBBBS). 2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

LSU 7th – Dugas homered to left center, RBI (1-0 B). Jobert lined out to 2b (3-1 BBKB). Hutcheson to p for Boisvert. Thompson singled through the right side (2-2 BFBK). Pearson singled to center field (0-1 K); Thompson advanced to second. Crews walked (3-2 KFBFBBB); Pearson advanced to second; Thompson advanced to third. White singled through the right side, 2 RBI (1-0 B); Crews advanced to third; Pearson scored; Thompson scored. Mejia to p for Hutcheson. White advanced to second on a wild pitch; Crews scored on a wild pitch. Morgan grounded out to 2b (3-2 KBBKB); White advanced to third. Travinski singled to right field, RBI (3-1 BKBB); White scored. Beloso struck out looking (3-2 FBBFBK). 5 runs, 5 hits, 0 errors, 1 LOB.

Oregon State 7th – McDowell lined out to lf (0-1 K). Guerra flied out to cf (1-2 FBK). Turley struck out swinging (1-2 KKBS). 0 runs, 0 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

LSU 8th – Weber to c for Smith. Dugas singled to pitcher (1-2 SSFBF). Previous play reviewed, call confirmed, runner safe at 1B. Jobert struck out swinging (2-2 KKBFBS). Thompson grounded into double play ss to 2b to 1b (0-1 S); Dugas out on the play. 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 LOB.

Oregon State 8th – Nippolt to 2b for Dugas. Kane fouled out to 1b (0-2 FF). Kasper struck out looking (0-2 KKFK). Weber singled up the middle (1-2 BFF). Weber advanced to second on a wild pitch. Dernedde walked (3-1 BBKBB). Bazzana lined out to 1b (0-0). 0 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

LSU 9th – Quinn to p for Mejia. Pearson struck out looking (3-2 KBKBBK). Crews singled to center field (1-0 B). White walked (3-2 BFBBKB); Crews advanced to second. Morgan doubled down the rf line, RBI (1-0 B); White advanced to third; Crews scored. Travinski popped up to 3b (2-0 BB). Beloso out at first 1b to p (1-1 BK). 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 2 LOB.

Oregon State 9th – Kling to rf for Jobert. Forrester singled up the middle (0-0). McDowell struck out looking (0-2 KFK). Guerra doubled 2023 NCAA Baton Rouge Regional #5 LSU at #14 Oregon State Jun 05, 2023 at Baton Rouge, La. (Alex Box/Bertman Fld) to left center, RBI (1-1 KB); Forrester scored. Guidry to p for Herring. Guerra advanced to third on a wild pitch. Turley homered inside the park, 2 RBI (2-2 BSSB); Guerra scored. Kane flied out to rf (0-0). Kasper struck out swinging (2-2 BKKBS). 3 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 0 LOB.