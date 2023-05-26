No. 5 LSU’s bullpen loses lead late, Texas A&M eliminates Tigers from SEC Tournament

LSU’s bullpen could not hold on after starter Ty Floyd had set up the No. 5 Tigers perfectly for the win Friday in the Southeastern Conference Baseball Tournament. But Texas A&M’s bullpen did hold on late, and that proved to be the difference.

Texas A&M rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the bottom of the seventh when Hunter Haas, who had struck out in his three previous at bats, stung a hanging curve ball from reliever Sam Dutton and crushed a three-run home run. That capped a four-run inning for the Aggies, who held on to beat and eliminate the Tigers, 5-4, in third round play at Hoover Met.

Floyd pitched five complete innings, a total of 93 pitches. He gave up one run on only three hits, walked one batter, hit one batter and struck out seven.

LSU led 3-1 when Floyd left the game to start the sixth inning.

LSU left hander Griffin Herring relieved Floyd and started strong, retiring the Aggies in order in the sixth, but then ran into trouble in the seventh.

With no outs, after walking Ryan Targac to lead off the bottom of the seventh, second baseman Austin Bost smoked a line-drive double off the wall in left-center field, advancing Targac to third. Designated hitter Brett Minnich then hit a sacrifice fly to score Targac, trimming LSU’s lead to 3-2.

But Herring then walked catcher Max Kauffer, the Aggies No. 9 hole batter who was hitting .159 for the season, before being replaced by Sam Dutton.

That’s when Hunter Haas lowered the boom.

Haas, who had struck out in his three previous at bats, crushed a hanging curve from Dutton, a three-run home run to left field and Texas A&M went up for the first time in the game, 5-3.

LSU coach Jay Johnson immediately called on lefty Javen Coleman to relieve Dutton. But Coleman didn’t have much better luck, though he did get LSU out of the inning without giving up any more runs.

Coleman gave up back-to-back singles to Jack Moss and Trevor Werner.

Coleman then walked Jordan Thompson to load the bases after striking out Jace Laviolette, and then managed to strike out Targac swinging after a 10-pitch at bat to end the inning.

LSU ousted from SEC Tournament

How It Happened

Final SCORE: Texas A&M 5, LSU 4