No. 5 LSU Women’s Tennis Defeats No. 9 North Carolina State, 4-2

Tiger Rag News Services

The No. 5 LSU women’s tennis team defeated No. 9 NC State, 4-2, on Sunday morning at the Combe Tennis Center in Evanston, Illinois.

LSU improved to 7-1 with the win, while NC State dropped to 6-3.

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Kayla Cross/Ella McDonald (LSU) def. Gabriella Broadfoot/Victoria Osuigwe (NC STATE) 7-6 (8-6)

Addison Lanton/Kinaa Graham (LSU) fell to Jasmine Conway/Anna Zyryanova (NC STATE) 2-6

Alexia Marginean/Carolina Kuhl (LSU) def. Mia Slama/Lavinia Tanasie (NC STATE) 6-3

SINGLES COMPETITION

Cadence Brace (LSU) def. Gabriella Broadfoot (NC STATE) 4-6, 6-0, 6-3

Kayla Cross (LSU) def. Mia Slama (NC STATE) 6-4, 7-6 (12-10)

Ella McDonald (LSU) vs. Anna Zyryanova (NC STATE) 6-7 (2-7), 6-3, 5-3 (unfinished)

Carolina Kuhl (LSU) fell to Lavinia Tanasie (NC STATE) 1-6, 4-6

Addison Lanton (LSU) def. Victoria Osuigwe (NC STATE) 6-4, 7-6 (8-6)

Kinaa Graham (LSU) fell to Jasmine Conway (NC STATE) 3-6, 6-1, 3-6

UP NEXT

LSU will travel to Oxford to face Ole Miss on Sunday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m. at the Palmer/Salloum Tennis Center.

