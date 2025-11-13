No. 5 LSU Women’s Basketball Stays Perfect in 117-59 Win Over Charlotte

No. 5 LSU(4-0) remained unbeaten on Wednesday after a dominating 117-59 win over Charlotte (2-2).

It was the second ever meeting between Tigers’ head coach Kim Mulkey and Charlotte head coach Tomekia Reed. The first meeting occurred in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in 2021, when LSU defeated Jackson State 83-77 in a close game.

For many, this was just another non-conference game in mid-November.

But not for LSU.

49ers guard Princess Anderson took to social media earlier this week, claiming that win, lose or draw, her team was there to make a statement.

Now don’t go crying when we whoop that ass tomorrow @CharlotteWBB pic.twitter.com/m6ukQUq8Zf — Drunk Kim Mulkey (@DrunkKimMulkey) November 12, 2025

LSU must have taken the post to heart because it played with some extra juice tonight. LSU also was called for three technical fouls while the 49ers were T’d up twice.

“They took it real personal with all the stuff that was on social media,” Mulkey said. “With that many technicals, I usually am going to lose it or sit you, but it was bulletin board material and it fired them up and that was too many technicals.”

Mulkey said the post was brought to her attention earlier this game and she briefly addressed the team.

“I think we probably laughed about it and I cut up with them and do what we do. We have personalities, but it wasn’t like that’s the most important thing in a scouting report,” Mulkey said.

The Tigers swarmed the 49ers on defense, limiting Charlotte to just 59 points on 19-of-69 shooting. Charlotte only scored 17 points in the first half.

“We’re getting better,” Mulkey said. “I thought it got a little sloppy there late in the fourth quarter, but I thought for the most part, we did some good things.”

Junior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley proved to be just as advertised as she led scoring for the Tigers with 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting (5/6 from 3). She also had three steals, two assists and a rebound.

“I feel confident. I feel comfortable and I’m just glad that I’m here. I feel blessed,” Fulwiley said.

Six other Tigers scored in double figures, making it the fourth straight game play is the fourth game straight that five or more LSU players have had double-digit scorers. Junior guard Mikaylah Williams had 18 points, senior guard Flau’Jae Johnson had 16 points, senior Amiya Joyner scored 15 points, and freshman ZaKiyah Johnson, sophomore Kate Koval and freshman Grace Knox all scored 10 points.

It’s also the fourth straight game that LSU has scored over 100 points.

The Tigers will return to action on Monday where they will face the Tulane Green Wave (2-1) in New Orleans at the Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse at 6 p.m.