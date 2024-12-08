No. 5 LSU Overpowers Grambling in Williams’ Homecoming Game

BOSSIER CITY – No. 5 LSU dominated Grambling State from start to finish, 100-54, on Sunday with Aneesah Morrow leading the charge with an impressive 26 points and 16 rebounds, earning her 83rd career double-double.

LSU is now 11-0 while Grambling fell to 2-7.

Adding to LSU’s offensive onslaught were Flau’jae Johnson with 20 points and Mikaylah Williams with 16 points.

Williams, playing in her hometown, was honored before the game by her former high school, Parkway High School. She received a framed jersey and the school announced plans to retire her number 12.

Johnson’s stellar performance also included 6 rebounds and 3 assists, while Williams added 6 rebounds and 5 assists.

Morrow’s double-double tied for the eighth most in Division I history. On the other side, Halima Salat led Grambling with 12 points.