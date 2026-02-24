No. 5 LSU Men’s Tennis Dominates Alabama In 6-1 Win

Tiger Rag News Services

The No. 5 LSU men’s tennis team was dominate in its 6-1 victory over Alabama on Monday at the Alabama Tennis Center in Tuscaloosa.

LSU improved to 10-2 with the win, while Alabama dropped to 3-7.

DOUBLES COMPETITION

Sasa Markovic/Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Jacob Olar/Andrii Zimnohkh (ALABAMA) 6-3

Matias Ponce de Leon/Erik Arutiunian (LSU) def. Vit Kalina/Matic Kriznik (ALABAMA) 7-6

Enzo Kohlmann/Rudy Ceccon (LSU) fell to Rohan Hazratwala/Brendan Loh (ALABAMA) 3-6

SINGLES COMPETITION

Erik Arutiunian (LSU) def. Andrii Zimnohkh (ALABAMA) 6-3, 6-4

Andrej Loncarevic (LSU) def. Matic Kriznik (ALABAMA) 6-4, 6-4

Enzo Kohlmann (LSU) vs. Vit Kalina (ALABAMA) 12-14, 6-3, 5-7, 0-1 (unfinished)

Alessio Vasquez (LSU) vs. Jacob Olar (ALABAMA) 10-7, 5-7, 6-3, 1-0 (unfinished)

Sasa Markovic (LSU) def. Carlos Gimenez Perez (ALABAMA) 6-3, 6-4

Matias Ponce de Leon (LSU) def. Yoshka Sborowsky (ALABAMA) 6-1, 6-4

Up Next

LSU will take a roughly one-hour bus ride to the Youngsville Sports Complex on Thursday, where it will face Nicholls (3-1) at noon and UL-Lafayette (5-3) at 4 p.m.



