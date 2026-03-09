No. 5 LSU Men’s Golf Finishes 3rd At The Hayt

Tiger Rag News Services

The No. 5 LSU men’s golf team closed the third and final round of The Hayt with an 8-under 280 on Monday, finishing the tournament tied for third place. The event was held at the par-72, 7,092-yard Sawgrass Country Club.

Senior Jay Mendell delivered the Tigers’ best performance of the day, shooting a 5-under 67. Mendell recorded five birdies without a single bogey and finished The Hayt T6 at 8-under overall (67, 74, 67).

THE TIGERS

T6. Alfons Bondesson (IND), -8 (68, 70, 70)

T6. Jay Mendell, -8 (67, 74, 67)

T13. Arni Sveinsonn, -6 (67, 74, 69)

T36. Dan Hayes, -1 (72, 68, 75)

T36. Hudson Lawson, -1 (74, 71, 70)

T49. Noah McWIlliams, +1 (68, 75, 74)

TEAM LEADERBOARD

The Hayt (Final Team Results)

1. Auburn: 279-282-275=836 (-28)

2. Texas Tech: 287-275-276=838 (-26)

T3. Charlotte: 280-278-283=840 (-23)

T3. LSU: 274-287-280=841 (-23)

5. North Carolina: 282-287-279=848 (-16)

6. Virginia: 276-298-277=851 (-13)

7. South Carolina: 283-281-288=852 (-12)

8. Clemson: 287-285-281=853 (-11)

9. Coastal Carolina: 288-281-285=854 (-10)

10. USF: 287-281-287=855 (-9)

11. Alabama: 279-286-291=856 (-8)

12. Duke: 291-288-285=864 (E)

13. Louisville: 294-289-283=866 (+2)

14. UCF: 280-294-293=867 (+3)

15. Liberty: 291-287-294=872 (+8)

16. North Florida: 296-295-285=876 (+12)

Up Next

LSU will compete in the Pauma Valley International from March 16–18 at Pauma Valley Country Club in Pauma Valley, California.



