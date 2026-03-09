No. 5 LSU Men’s Golf Finishes 3rd At The Hayt

Tiger Rag News Services
The No. 5 LSU men’s golf team closed the third and final round of The Hayt with an 8-under 280 on Monday, finishing the tournament tied for third place. The event was held at the par-72, 7,092-yard Sawgrass Country Club.
Senior Jay Mendell delivered the Tigers’ best performance of the day, shooting a 5-under 67. Mendell recorded five birdies without a single bogey and finished The Hayt T6 at 8-under overall (67, 74, 67).
THE TIGERS
T6. Alfons Bondesson (IND), -8 (68, 70, 70)
T6. Jay Mendell, -8 (67, 74, 67)
T13. Arni Sveinsonn, -6 (67, 74, 69)
T36. Dan Hayes, -1 (72, 68, 75)
T36. Hudson Lawson, -1 (74, 71, 70)
T49. Noah McWIlliams, +1 (68, 75, 74)
TEAM LEADERBOARD
The Hayt (Final Team Results)
1. Auburn: 279-282-275=836 (-28)
2. Texas Tech: 287-275-276=838 (-26)
T3. Charlotte: 280-278-283=840 (-23)
T3. LSU: 274-287-280=841 (-23)
5. North Carolina: 282-287-279=848 (-16)
6. Virginia: 276-298-277=851 (-13)
7. South Carolina: 283-281-288=852 (-12)
8. Clemson: 287-285-281=853 (-11)
9. Coastal Carolina: 288-281-285=854 (-10)
10. USF: 287-281-287=855 (-9)
11. Alabama: 279-286-291=856 (-8)
12. Duke: 291-288-285=864 (E)
13. Louisville: 294-289-283=866 (+2)
14. UCF: 280-294-293=867 (+3)
15. Liberty: 291-287-294=872 (+8)
16. North Florida: 296-295-285=876 (+12)
Up Next
LSU will compete in the Pauma Valley International from March 16–18 at Pauma Valley Country Club in Pauma Valley, California.
