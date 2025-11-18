No. 5 LSU Leaves New Orleans With a 101-71 Win over Tulane

BY ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, TIGER RAG STAFF Writer

The No. 5 LSU women’s basketball team (5-0) remained undefeated on the season after overpowering in-state rival Tulane (2-2) by a score of 101-71 in front of a sold-out Avron B. Fogelman Arena (3,621).

The No. 1 scoring offense in the country did it again. The Tigers surpassed 100 points in their fifth straight game, which is only the second time during the Kim Mulkey era that the Tigers have scored 100+ points in five straight games (2022-23).

Another streak lived in the 101-71 win. Five Tigers scored in double digits, which makes it the fifth straight game LSU has had five or more players score 10 or more points.

“The thing they’re doing so good right now is they’re sharing the basketball and if you watch, they’re cheering for each other,” Mulkey said after the win. “It’s amazing when you can go to work every day and you don’t have to worry about powers and you don’t have to worry about selfishness.”

Senior guard Flau’Jae Johnson led the scoring for LSU with 22 points on an efficient 9 of-13 shooting (69%). Junior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley followed Johnson with 20 points. Junior guard Mikaylah Williams had 16 points, freshman forward ZaKiyah Johnson had 14 points and senior forward Amiya Joyner had 14.

MiLaysia Fulwiley was easily the most impactful player on the court and the one that was feared most by the Green Wave players and staff. Defensively, Fulwiley recorded a career-high eight steals to go with three blocks.

Tulane head coach Ashley Langford said it looked like Fulwiley was playing in a video game.

“She’s out there doing like a video game, but no she’s talented,” Langford said after the loss. “She puts pressure on the offense she got really good instincts. She’s got great hands, great on-ball defender. I mean that’s All-American.”

Despite being outrebounded 47-43, the Tigers made up for it on the defensive end and in transition. LSU scored 42 fast break points compared to the Green Wave’s 12. Mulkey’s always loved to push the floor, but she says this year feels a little different.

“I’ve seen some tremendous passes,” Mulkey said. “Mikaylah made one and I was like, ‘how in the world did she get that pass down the floor to MiLaysia?’ We can score the ball. We can also pass the ball. So, you better have your hands ready. That’s (pushing the floor) fun basketball.”

LSU only outscored Tulane 43-37 in the second half. Williams said tonight’s game allowed the team to see what they need to improve on as the season moves on.

“I think the biggest thing we need to take away from this game is being able to continue through that fatigue, continue through the ups and downs,” Williams said. “I think we got outscored one quarter and I that’s just unacceptable for the places we want to be at the end of this season.”

The Tigers will return to Baton Rouge where they will turn their attention to Alcorn State (2-2) on Thursday, Nov. 20 at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.