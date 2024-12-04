No. 5 LSU Hosts Stanford Thursday For SEC/ACC Challenge

BATON ROUGE – No. 5 LSU (9-0) will play its first nationally televised game of the season Thursday on ESPN2 when the Tigers host Stanford (7-1) in the PMAC at 8 p.m. CT for the SEC/ACC Challenge.

“What a tradition and what a program they (Stanford) have,” Coach Kim Mulkey said. “It’s going to be exciting. It’s going to be a good game.”

Eric Frede and Christy Thomaskutty will call the action on ESPN2. Fans can also tune in to Patrick Wright and Shaeeta Williams on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

The first 400 students in attendance will receive LSU Women’s Basketball Showtime hats. There will also be 6,000 rally towels given away. In addition, LSU will be hosting a toy drive – there will be a truck where fans can drop off new and unopened toys on the South pad outside the PMAC

Thursday will mark just the third time LSU and Stanford meet in women’s basketball and the Cardinal first trip to the PMAC. The last time the two teams played, LSU won in the Elite Eight to reach its third straight Final Four. Then LSU junior Seimone Augustus, now in her first season as an assistant coach at LSU, took a charge with 4.8 seconds remaining to lock up the 62-59 win in San Antonio.

LSU enters the game looking to improve to 10-0 for the second time in three seasons. The Tigers earned their first ranked win of the season last week over No. 20 NC State and then recorded the second most points in program history with 131 against N.C. Central. Aneesah Morrow leads the country in double-double (8) and rebounding (13.0 rpg). The Tigers. She was named to the USBWA Starting Five of the Week and SEC Co-Player of the Week on Tuesday.

The Tigers currently rank in the top-10 national in scoring (No. 3 – 93.9 ppg), free throws made (No. 6 – 18.1 per game), field goal percentage defense (No. 4 – .308) and rebounding (No. 2 – 51.9 rpg).

The Cardinal lead the nation in three-point shooting percentage, connecting on 44-percent of their attempts from beyond the arc, averaging 9.6 threes per game. Five Stanford players (with at least 10 three-point attempts) are shooting the three ball at 42-percent or higher with three players at or above 50-percent. Although Nunu Agara is only shooting 33.3-percent from three, she leads the Cardinal with 17.5 points per game. Elena Bosgana and Brooke Demetre also average in double figures. Stanford plays fundamentally sound basketball with a 1.42 assist/turnover ratio which ranks No. 12 in the nation.

“You better stop the dribble-drive and the kickout for the threes,” Coach Mulkey said about Stanford. “I don’t think they’re as big in the paint as they have been in the past, but we’ve got our hands full with them.”

Stanford is in its first season without legendary head coach Tara VanDerveer who retired upon last season’s conclusion. Kate Paye replaced her after 17 years on Tara VanDerveer’s staff including eight as the associate head coach. She played on Stanford’s 1992 national championship team and was an associate head coach for the 2021 national championship.