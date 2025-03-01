No. 5 LSU Hits 3 Home Runs in 9-1 Run Rule Over Weber State

FULLERTON, Calif. – No. 5/6 LSU did some yard work on its final day in California, using three home runs, including the third grand slam of the season, to down Weber State 9-1 in six innings Friday morning at Anderson Family Field.

LSU leaves the Judi Garman Classic 4-1 and is 18 -1 overall this season. Weber State falls to 5-13.

Emilee Casanova (2-0) earned the victory after pitching the first 3.0 innings, where she had one strikeout and gave up three hits. Ashley Vallejo worked the final 3.0 innings, sat down four batters, and surrendered one hit with no walks.

RJ Parra (0-2) was handed the loss in the circle for Weber State. She had no strikeouts and gave up two hits and three walks to earn three runs.

The Tigers finished with 10 hits on the day, marking the 10th time LSU has had double-digit hits this season. Outfielder Jalia Lassiter nearly hit for the cycle, going 3-for-3 at the plate, including a double and a triple. Catcher Maci Bergeron (2-for-3), infielder Danieca Coffey (2-for-3), and infielder Sierra Daniel (1-for-1) hit the three home runs for the Tigers. Bergeron launched her fourth ball over the fence this season, Coffey hit her second career grand slam to give the Tigers a lead they would hold for the remainder of the game, and Daniel recorded her first collegiate home run in the win.

Olivia Birkinshaw led off the second inning with a home run to center field to give the Wildcats a 1-0 advantage, but after loading the bases with a single and two walks, Coffey slammed down the right-field line for her second homer of the season.

Outfielder McKenzie Redoutey drew a walk in the third, and Lassiter brought her home on her first triple of the season. Lassiter was rewarded immediately with Daniel’s shot to left-center field, and LSU took a commanding 7-1 lead after three innings.

Vallejo entered the circle in the fourth inning and shoved, registering a strikeout in each of the last three innings, including two in the fourth. The Bayou Bengals added insurance runs with the fourth and sixth stanzas. Bergeron hit a deep solo shot down the left-field line in the fourth. Coffey ended the game with a run-scoring single up the middle to plate infielder Avery Hodge, who also singled to get on base. Coffey had a career-high five RBI in the game.

Up Next

LSU returns to Tiger Park for a nine-game homestand, beginning with a 6 p.m. CT midweek game against ULM on Wednesday, March 5, and the LSU Round Robin Tournament on March 7-9, featuring Minnesota and South Alabama.