No. 5 LSU Has No Trouble In Second Straight Road Game as Tigers Defeat UNO, 126-62

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, TIGER RAG STAFF Writer

NEW ORLEANS — The No. 5 LSU women’s basketball team (10-0) rolled to a 126-62 victory over the University of New Orleans (0-8) on Sunday, marking its ninth game of 100 or more points this season. The nation’s top scoring offense shot 50 of 85 (59 percent) and had every player find the scoring column.

Six Tigers reached double figures: sophomore forward Kate Koval scored a career-high 22 points on a perfect 9-for-9 shooting night and added three steals and two rebounds; junior guard MiLaysia Fulwiley had 18; freshman forward ZaKiyah Johnson totaled 17; senior forward Amiya Joyner finished with 14; and sophomore guard Jada Richard and freshman forward Grace Knox each chipped in 12, with Knox also pulling down 12 rebounds for a double-double.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey was complimentary of Koval’s play over the last two games and said Koval’s play of late makes the Tigers better.

“She’s a big presence in there for us,” Mulkey said.

“She played good against Duke and I think her confidence is really high right now. Not that she wasn’t confident, but she’s finishing shots that make us better.”

LSU outscored New Orleans 27-18 in the fourth quarter after a 36-15 surge in the third that built a 99-44 lead. The Tigers also closed the second quarter on a 31-14 run to take a 63-29 halftime edge, forcing seven turnovers in the period. An early 19-7 spurt carried LSU to a 28-12 first-quarter advantage.

LSU returns home for finals week before heading back to New Orleans to face Louisiana Tech on Saturday at 5 p.m. CT in the Compete 4 Cause Classic on ESPNU.