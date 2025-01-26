No. 5 LSU Guts One Out, Rebounds To Beat Texas A&M

Flau’Jae Johnson led the scoring with 22 points, including eight in the final quarter, to help No. 5 LSU defeat Texas A&M 64-51 on Sunday.

Aneesah Morrow contributed 19 points for the visibly exhausted Tigers (21-1, 6-1 SEC).

LSU was playing their second game in just 48 hours after suffering a loss at No. 2 South Carolina on Friday in a game that was postponed from Thursday. The team had a strong start in the second quarter with a 15-2 run and maintained their lead throughout the rest of the game, although the Aggies (10-9, 3-4) managed to make it a one-possession game in the first four minutes of the fourth quarter.

​​”Thirty offensive boards, 21 turnovers,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “That’s rebounding, and that’s defense, and when it’s tough for you on the offensive end, that’s what keeps you in ball games, and that’s what helps you win ball games. And I know I’ve preached that since I’ve been here, but this is a great example of it today.”

The Aggies were led by Taliyah Parker, who scored 14 points off the bench. Aicha Coulibaly and Sole Williams also made significant contributions with 12 and 10 points respectively.

Key Points

Jada Richard gave LSU a spark off the bench in the first half with three starters in foul trouble. Richard scored seven points and Kailyn Gilbert gave 6 points of contribution off the bench.

Texas A&M: Recognizing LSU’s fatigue, the Aggies relentlessly attacked the basket throughout the game. Their efforts paid off as they were able to get key players such as Johnson, Morrow, and Mikaylah Williams into foul trouble during the first half – something that rarely happens this season.

LSU: The team’s lack of depth became apparent towards the end of the second quarter when Johnson, Morrow, and Williams all found themselves on the bench due to fouls with 4:30 left in the half. From that point on, LSU struggled offensively, missing seven out of eight field goal attempts while A&M went on a 9-3 scoring run, cutting the Tigers’ lead to just five points at halftime.

22 point and 8 rebounds for Big4️⃣ pic.twitter.com/O6ZEdngNcC — LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) January 26, 2025

Crucial Moment

With just under seven minutes left in the game, Sole Williams’ three-pointer brought Texas A&M within two points of LSU’s lead (48-46), but the Tigers responded with a strong 12-3 run, highlighted by two three-pointers from Gilbert and three drives from Johnson.

Key Statistic LSU, ranked third in offensive rebounds nationally, had a season-high of 30 in this game. This allowed them to attempt 21 more field goals (72 to 51) than Texas A&M, giving them an edge on the offensive end.

LSU is back at home Thursday night to host No. 15 Oklahoma for the annual white out game. The game will air on ESPN2 at 6 p.m. CT.