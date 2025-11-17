No. 5 LSU Brings The Nation’s No. 1 Offense To Tulane Tonight

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The No. 5 LSU women’s basketball team (4-0) will try to stay hot tonight at Tulane (2-1) in a sold-out, 4,100-seat Fogelman Arena in New Orleans in a nationally televised game (6 p.m., ESPNU).

LSU is coming off a 117-59 victory over Charlotte on Wednesday when it scored 100 points or more for the fourth time. The Tigers are the No. 1 scoring offense in the country, averaging 114.5 points a game.

“We’ve got a lot of people that can score,” LSU coach Kim Mulkey said. “They’re getting good looks as well. We don’t have a liability, where you cannot guard somebody. Everybody is able to score, and particularly from the three.”

LSU had seven players score in double figures against Charlotte, making it the fourth straight game where the Tigers have had five or more players score in double digits.

The offense was commanded by junior point guard MiLaysia Fulwiley’s 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting with five three-pointers and three steals. Junior guard Mikaylah Williams scored a season-high 18 points along with six defensive boards and two assists.

Other Tigers with double figures included senior guard Flau’Jae Johnson (16 points), senior forward Amiya Joyner (15), freshman forward Grace Knox (10), freshman forward ZaKiyah Johnson (10) and sophomore forward Kate Koval (10).

“I’ve been doing this for almost 40 years,” Mulkey said. “I can’t even think about if I’ve ever had balance like that. I probably have never confidently substituted like this, even in non-conference. And what has dictated that is what goes on in practice every day. You show me in practice, because I think our practices are extremely tough. And I think they’re fighting for playing time. I tell them, ‘Don’t worry about who’s starting – make me play you.’ Well, they’re all making me play them.”

The Tigers and Green Wave will meet for the 45th time in history with LSU leading, 35-9. They last men on Nov. 20, 2024, in the Pete Maravich Assembly with the Tigers winning, 85-74. LSU is 17-4 at Tulane.