No. 4 ranked Sandy Tigs shut out two opponents on first day of Battle on the Bayou

LSU’s No. 4 ranked beach volleyball team scored 5-0 shutouts of Spring Hill College and Central Arkansas Friday on the opening day of the Battle on the Bayou in the LSU Volleyball Stadium.

“Anytime you come out and feel like you’re the better team,” LSU coach Russell Brock said, “there can be a tendency to let down. You see it all the time in sports and I think there is a genuine excitement for our team to be in the sand right now and play great ball.”

LSU’s Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth remained college beach volleyball’s only undefeated Court 1 duo with two straight set wins. Nuss and Kloth are now 24-0 (with 22 straight set wins) this season, winning 48 of 50 sets.

The Tigers (19-5) have three matches on Saturday, playing UNO at 10:20 a.m., Texas A&M-Kingsville at 11:40 a.m. and Louisiana-Monroe at 7:40 p.m.

LSU will honor their 11 seniors following the match vs. ULM.