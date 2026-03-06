No. 4 LSU Women’s Tennis Sweeps No. 23 Florida, 4-0

Tiger Rag News Services

The No. 4 LSU women’s tennis team secured a 4-0 sweep over No. 23 Florida on Thursday evening at the LSU Tennis Complex.

With the win, LSU improved to 9-3 overall and 2-2 in conference play, while Florida dropped to 7–3 and 2-2 in the SEC.

LSU improved to 9-3 and 2-2 in conference play with the win, while Florida dropped to 7-3 and 2-2 in the SEC.

DOUBLES RESULTS

Kayla Cross/Ella McDonald (LSU) vs. Xinyi Nong/Nikola Daubnerova (UF) (unfinished)

Cadence Brace/Carolina Kuhl (LSU) def. Brooke Black/Valery Gynina (UF) 6-4

Alexia Marginean/Addison Lanton (LSU) def. Lucie Pawlak/India Houghton (UF) 6-0

SINGLES RESULTS

Cadence Brace (LSU) def. India Houghton (UF) 6-2, 6-1

Kayla Cross (LSU) vs. Valery Gynina (UF) 6-4, 5-4 (unfinished)

Ella McDonald (LSU) def. Gabia Paskauskas (UF) 6-2, 6-3

Carolina Kuhl (LSU) vs, Brooke Black (UF) 4-6, 2-4 (unfinished)

Addison Lanton (LSU) def. Lucie Pawlak (UF) 6-0, 6-2

Alexia Marginean (LSU) vs. Xinyi Nong (UF) 3-6, 2-5 (unfinished)

Up Next

The Tigers will host No. 4 Auburn (20-1, 4-0 SEC) in a top-five matchup on Saturday at noon at the LSU Tennis Complex.