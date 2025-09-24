No. 4 LSU vs No. 13 Ole Miss – Showdown on Tiger Rag Radio

Tiger Rag Radio (9/23/2025) brings you an electrifying showdown this Saturday as unbeaten LSU and Ole Miss clash in a top-15 SEC battle in Oxford that could shake up the playoff race! Join ESPN’s Booger McFarland as he breaks down LSU’s must-dos to win. Witness the defensive transformation: what turned LSU’s D-line and secondary from question marks to powerhouses? Get ready for the Ole Miss QB drama – will LSU prepare for both Trinidad Chambliss and Austin Simmons? With injuries to Caden Durham and Gabe Reiliford and others, how will LSU combat Ole Miss’s explosive offense? Discover how QB Garrett Nussmeier’s calm demeanor and leadership are propelling LSU’s success! What could a victory at Ole Miss mean for LSU’s SEC and national championship hopes? Tune in as Chris Gordy from Locked On SEC joins Jeff Palermo, Todd Horne, and Glenn Guilbeau for a spirited discussion about everything SEC, from new schedules to insider info on Lane Kiffin, Whit Weeks, Alabama football, Billy Napier’s future, and more. Plus, don’t miss the full Ole Miss scouting report from Michael Katz!
