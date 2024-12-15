No. 4 LSU Picks Up Ugly Win Over ULL

A dangerous moment in the beginning of the game for Aneesah Morrow had LSU on edge, setting the tone for a chaotic and frustrating match against Louisiana.

The final score of 85-57 may suggest a comfortable victory for the Tigers over the Ragin’ Cajuns, but it disguised numerous issues that plagued their performance. In the first half alone, LSU turned the ball over an astonishing 17 times, allowing their opponents to capitalize on easy scoring opportunities. The Tigers’ offense struggled to find its rhythm, tallying only 35 points – their third-lowest nonconference total this season.

One bright spot in an otherwise lackluster showing was Jersey Wolfenbarger, who dazzled in her first career LSU start with 18 points and 15 rebounds, while also providing a much-needed spark on offense.

Coach Kim Mulkey’s fifth lineup change of the year aimed to find a groove and momentum, but it was ultimately the defense that sparked any successful offensive plays. LSU’s defensive pressure forced turnovers and disrupted Louisiana’s flow, creating chances for points.

Despite being short-handed due to injuries, Coach Gary Broadhead’s determined Louisiana team refused to back down, utilizing their speed and agility to disrupt LSU’s play and cause chaos on the court. Morrow, who returned after her injury scare, recorded her tenth double-double of the season, but the Tigers’ guards struggled to distribute efficiently with only seven combined assists.

As they prepare for their next road games before returning home to face Albany on December 29th, questions remain about LSU’s consistency and execution. Will LSU be able to limit turnovers and capitalize on scoring opportunities? Or will the Tigers struggles persist on the court?