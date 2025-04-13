No. 3 LSU Swept Away At Auburn For 1st Time Since 1988

GLENN GUILBEAU, Tiger Rag Editor

Got that empty feeling?

No. 3 LSU does … as in going 0-for-3 at No. 9 Auburn over the weekend.

The Tigers (31-6, 10-5 Southeastern Conference) got swept in an SEC three-game series for the first time this season and for the first time at the hands of Auburn since 1988. Auburn (26-10, 9-6 SEC), which won 8-4 Friday and 4-2 Saturday, swept an SEC team for the first time since the 2023 season.

LSU had lost only one previous series all season at Texas. And Auburn did it with pitching after entering the series 12th out of 16 teams in the SEC in earned run average at 4.72 against an LSU team No. 2 in the SEC in batting average at .328.

For this series, LSU hit .187 (18-for-96) and scored eight runs.

The Tigers put up just four hits Sunday and were 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position. For the series, LSU was 4-for-27 with runners in scoring position and left 26 men on base.

Auburn reliever Griffin Graves allowed two runs on one hit in the eighth as the Tigers cut a 3-0 lead after two innings to 3-2. Graves walked four in three and a third innings with three strikeouts, but got the win to go to 3-1. Dylan Watts allowed zero runs on one one hit with two strikeouts for his first save of the season.

After Ethan Frey walked and Daniel Dickinson doubled, Steven Milam’s ground out scored the Tigers’ first run of the game in the eighth to get within 3-1. Jake Brown’s RBI single then made it a one-run game. But as was the case Saturday, LSU went out in order in the ninth.

Auburn pitching nullified LSU top average hitter and RBI and home run man Jared Jones in all three games as he finished 1-for-13 with six strikeouts. Luis Hernandez finished 0-for-9 with two strikeouts, and Frey finished 0-for-7.

LSU starter Chase Shores, meanwhile, lasted just two innings, allowing three earned runs on three hits with two walks in taking the loss to fall to 5-2. Zac Cowan pitched well enough to win as he allowed no runs on four hits with one walk and two strikeouts in four and two-thirds innings.

The Tigers at least get a lengthy homestand after seven straight road games. LSU hosts Alabama (29-8, 8-7) at Alex Box Stadium on Thursday (7 p.m., ESPNU), Friday (6 p.m., SEC Network+) and Saturday (5 p.m., SEC Network). The Tide lost two of three at home over the weekend to Mississippi State. LSU hosts McNeese State (27-5, 14-4 Southland Conference) at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.