No. 3 LSU Stays Unbeaten, Sweeps Kentucky

LEXINGTON, Ky. – A six-run sixth inning boosted No. 3 LSU to an 8-3 win over No. 21/23 Kentucky on Sunday at John Cropp Stadium to secure the series sweep to open SEC play.

LSU improves to 22-0 and 3-0 in the SEC, while Kentucky falls to 14-7 and 0-3 in the conference standings.

Under head coach Beth Torina, the Tigers have won nine of 12 SEC opening series and six of the last seven. This is LSU’s first SEC opening series sweep since 2018, when they swept then-No. 10 Auburn at Tiger Park (March 9-11, 2018).

Pitcher Sydney Berzon came in relief in the fourth frame and claimed the win, moving to 8-0 after striking out four batters and surrendering five hits, one run and no walks in the last 3.1 innings. Pitcher Raelin Chaffin started the game and fanned four batters, relinquishing two runs, four hits, and two walks in 3.2 innings of work.

Kentucky pitcher Stephanie Schoonover (8-3) was charged with her second loss on the weekend, allowing three hits and five runs, with four batters walked and a strikeout thrown.

For the tenth time this season and third consecutive game, LSU tallied double-figure hits with 12. On the weekend, the Tigers posted 35 hits.

Four Tigers had multiple hits in the game, led by catcher Maci Bergeron, who had a career-high three hits and added one RBI and one run. Outfielder Ali Newland had two hits, including the RBI double that sparked a six-run avalanche in the sixth inning.

Outfielder Ciara Briggs and infielder Sierra Daniel also had two hits in the game, and Briggs turned in a game-high with two runs. Outfielder McKenzie Redoutey led the team with two RBIs.

Consecutive two-out RBI singles by Redoutey and Bergeron gifted the Tigers a 2-0 lead in the third inning.

Kentucky’s outfielder Taylor Ebbs tied the game in the fourth inning with a two-RBI double.

UK threatened to score with bases loaded in the fifth, but the Tigers’ defense held firm, with shortstop Taylor Pleasants pulling off a highlight 6-3 double play.

LSU blew the game open in the sixth inning, scoring six runs on six hits, highlighted by an RBI double from Newland and RBI singles from second baseman Karli Petty and designated player Kelley Lynch. UK crossed one run in the bottom of the sixth to make the score 8-3.

The Wildcats attempted a rally with two hits in the final inning, but Berzon stifled the revival by posting two strikeouts in the last inning to secure the Tigers’ win.

Up Next

No. 3 LSU will host No. 1/2 Texas at 11 a.m. CT on Tuesday, March 12, at Tiger Park before its SEC home series opener against Ole Miss on March 16-18.