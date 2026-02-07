No. 3 LSU Gymnastics Tops No. 14 Penn State, 197.525-196.125

By ANDRE CHAMPAGNE, Tiger Rag Staff Reporter

The No. 3 LSU gymnastics team earned its 16th straight win at home after defeating No. 14 Penn State, 197.525–196.125, on Friday night at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

“We were not great by any stretch of the imagination,” Clark said after the meet on Friday. “We looked fantastic all week long and we were not what I expected us to be coming in here tonight. But you get a win, you still get a 197.500, and yet it doesn’t feel great.”

Sophomore Kailin Chio took home her fourth all-around title this season, with a total score of 39.600.

Junior Amari Drayton was another gymnast who had a successful night. She recorded a 9.925 on vault, a 9.800 on balance beam and a career-high 9.950 on floor. Although Drayton had a rocky start to the season, she’s starting to find her stride at the right time.

“I’ve been working so hard in the gym, so this just made me feel like a little bit more at peace and let’s my anxiety cool out a little bit,” Drayton said. “It happens a lot, so I just try to really calm myself down and a night like this really boosted my confidence in a way where I can keep moving forward.”

LSU (5-1-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) posted its best score of 49.425 on vault last week at No. 7 Missouri (4-3, 0-3 SEC), which is where it started the night.

Sophomore Lexi Zeiss began Friday’s meet off strong for the Tigers, recording a 9.875 in the leadoff spot on vault. Junior Konnor McClain followed with a steady 9.825. In the third spot, fifth-year senior Courtney Blackson received a deduction after she took an extra step on her landing, scoring a 9.700. Drayton followed with an impressive 9.925. In the fifth spot, sophomore Kaliya Lincoln posted a score of 9.875. Chio anchored with a nearly perfect routine, scoring a 9.975 to bring LSU’s total to 49.475 – its highest score on vault this season.

LSU led Penn State (4-1, 3-0 Big 10 Conference) 49.475-48.975 after one rotation. The Tigers moved to bars for the second rotation of the night.

Zeiss led off for LSU again, this time on bars. Zeiss scored a 9.775 after she took an extra step on her landing. Graduate student Alexis Jeffrey returned to bars lineup for the first time this season, posting a 9.675. The Tigers needed a big routine and that’s just what Madison Ulrich gave them. Ulrich posted a career-high 9.950. Chio followed with a strong routine, earning a 9.90 in the fourth spot. In the fifth spot, Blackson received a score of 9.825. McClain anchored with a 9.825 to bring the Tigers to 49.275 on bars. LSU’s 49.275 was its lowest score on bars this season.

At the halfway point, LSU held a commanding 98.750-97.750 lead over Penn State. The Tigers moved to beam for the third rotation of the night.

Junior Kylie Coen posted a 9.775 score in the lead off spot for the Tigers. Zeiss put together an impressive routine in the second spot, earning a 9.875. In the third spot, Drayton scored a 9.800.

LSU looked to Lincoln, McClain and Chio to close the beam team off strong. It looked like Lincoln put together an impressive routine in the fourth spot, but she received a questionable score of 9.750. McClain followed with a strong 9.850 in the fifth spot. Chio anchored with a magnificent 9.925 to bring the Tigers’ total to 49.225 – their lowest score on beam this season.

The Tigers led the Nittany Lions 147.975-146.925 after three rotations. LSU looked to finish the night strong on floor.

Senior Emily Innes led the last rotation of the night off with a 9.875. In the second spot, Ballou sent the PMAC into a frenzy. She earned a 9.875 score. Coen earned a season-high 9.925 in the third spot. Drayton kept the momentum going as she matched her career-high and season-high score of 9.950. Chio followed with a 9.800. Lincoln rounded out the lineup with a 9.925 in the anchor spot to bring LSU’s total to 49.550 on floor.

LSU ended the meet with a score of 197.525.

Up Next

LSU will host No. 12 Auburn (1-4, 0-4 SEC) next Friday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (7:45 p.m., SEC Network).