No. 3 LSU Gymnastics defeats Auburn, 198.300-197.100

The No. 3 LSU Gymnastics team (6-2, 3-1 SEC) defeated Auburn (5-5, 1-3 SEC) on Friday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The vault squad kicked off Friday Night Heights in Baton Rouge with a 9.775 from KJ Johnson. Aleah Finnegan posted a season high 9.995 in the second spot. Amari Drayton earned a 9.900 while Savannah Schoenherr followed with a 9.875. To close the first rotation out, Kiya Johnson posted a 9.850 and Haleigh Bryant, NCAA gymnast of the week, anchored with a 9.900.

The Tigers moved to bars for their second rotation where Alexis Jeffrey earned a 9.850 in the leadoff spot. Tori Tatum made her second appearance on bars this season, posting a 9.800. In the third spot, Ashley Cowan matched her career high of 9.900. Kiya Johnson and Savannah Schoenher added 9.875 and 9.925 to the Tiger’s average, respectively. Bryant posted a 9.925 to close out the first half of the meet..

By the halfway point, LSU led Auburn 98.950-98.350.

Sierra Ballard posted a 9.875 in the leadoff spot for the beam squad. Jeffrey posted 9.925, a career high performance. Konnor McClain maintained her beam average with a 9.975. Kiya Johnson earned a crowd favorite 9.950, a season high for the senior. Bryant matched Kiya Johnson, posting another 9.950 for the Tigers. Finnegan closed with a 9.925.

The Tigers averaged a 49.725 on beam, matching their program high in the rotation.

Going into the last rotation, the Tigers led 148.675-147.650.

Ballard kicked off floor with a 9.775. Drayton matched her career high of a 9.925. KJ Johnson followed, also earning a 9.925 in the third spot. Finnegan made the PMAC crowd go wild, securing a perfect 10 for the first time this season and her third overall on floor. Bryant kept the momentum going with a 9.925. After a lineup change, Olivia Dunne anchored on floor with a 9.850.

The Tigers won the meet 198.300-197.100 to advance their win streak to three meets in a row.

Five total Tigers earned new highs in the SEC meet. Finnegan and Kiya Johnson earned season highs on vault, floor and beam, respectively. On bars and beam, Cowan and Jeffrey earned career highs. The PMAC also had a sold out crowd of 12,740.