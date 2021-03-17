No. 24 ranked LSU men’s golf finishes in a third-place tie in Auburn’s Tiger Invitational

LSU’s 24th-ranked men’s golf team finished tied for third on Wednesday after the weather-delayed finish of the final round in the Tiger Invitational hosted at the Grand National Lake Course.

With third lowest final round score of 5-under 283 among the 15-team field, LSU’s tourney total of 13-under 851 (287-281-283) tied 16th ranked Vanderbilt. Host and 16th ranked Auburn won the team title with a score of 26-under 838 and Alabama was second at 24-under 840.

LSU notched finished ahead of top 25 opponents No. 13 Georgia, No. 21 Arkansas, No. 20 Tennessee, No. 23 Arkansas State and No. 6 Texas A&M.

Junior Garrett Barber was the top LSU individual finisher with a tie for eighth place at 6-under 210 (72-66-72). Barber’s final round saw him at 2-over par with only six holes to play but he went birdie, par, par, birdie, par, and par to get back to even par for the round. His tie for eighth place marks his second top-10 finish of the season.

Freshman Nicholas Arcement enjoyed the best finish of his collegiate career with a tie for 13th. The freshman shot rounds of 72 and 70 before closing with a third-round score of 2-under 70 for a three-day total of 4-under 212. He rolled in three birdies during the round mixed in with 14 pars and one bogey.

Fellow freshman Drew Doyle used a career high four birdies in the third round to finish the tournament at 1-under 215 (tied for 27th), thanks to his final round score of 2-under 70.

Junior Michael Sanders finished the event at 2-over 218 to tie for 36th with scores of 72-71-75 as two of his three scores counted towards LSU’s team total.

Sophomore Connor Gaunt saved his best round of the tournament for round three with a 1-under 71. He made four birdies, 12 pars, one bogey and a double. Gaunt tied for 56th overall at 5-over 221 (75-75-71)

Junior Chris Woollam, who was playing as an individual, had rounds of 79-70-78 to finish at 11-over 227 in a tie for 79th.

The Tigers will be back in action March 26-28 in Old Waverly Collegiate in West Point, Mississippi.