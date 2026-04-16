No. 22 LSU Softball Set To Host Ole Miss In Pivotal Series This Weekend

Tiger Rag News Services

No. 22/17 LSU returns to its SEC schedule by hosting Ole Miss for a three-game series, on April 17-19 at Tiger Park. All three games will be streamed on SEC Network+.

The series opens Friday, April 17 at 6 p.m. CT, followed by game two Saturday at 5 p.m. CT and the finale Sunday at 1 p.m. CT. Patrick Wright, The Voice of LSU Softball, will provide commentary on LSU Sports Radio Network affiliates, including Talk 107.3 FM in Baton Rouge, streaming at LSUsports.net/live, and in the LSU Sports Mobile Apps.

LSU (29-14, 6-9 SEC) will face Ole Miss (27-18, 2-13 SEC) for the first time since the 2024 season. The Tigers lead the all-time series 58-17, including a 29-8 mark at Tiger Park, but the Rebels are on a two-game winning streak after defeating LSU in the 2024 three-game series in Baton Rouge, 2-1.

It will also mark the first time senior outfielder Jalia Lassiter faces her former team since transferring to LSU in 2025.

LSU comes off its 48th no-hitter in its history, an 8-0 five-inning victory over in-state foe, UL Lafayette. It was the Tigers’ 11th run-rule victory and seventh shutout of the season. LSU’s last SEC matchup was a 2-1 series win at Missouri (April 2-4). The Bayou Bengals are seeking their first series victory at home entering the weekend.

The Tigers have a .266 batting average with 292 hits, 239 runs, and 210 walks, ranking No. 7 in the nation. The pitching staff has lowered its ERA to 2.62 and recorded 214 strikeouts. The defense boasts a .976 fielding percentage that is tied for the program’s single-season record, and has turned 20 double plays, the fourth-most in the SEC and the ninth-most in the LSU single-season record book.

Sierra Daniel leads LSU with a .341 batting average. Lassiter (.323) and Kylee Edwards (.315) each add strong offensive numbers, with Lassiter topping the team in hits (43) and runs (45).

All LSU pitchers have at least a .500 record. Jayden Heavener leads the staff with 11 wins and 94 strikeouts, and recently pitched her second career no-hitter at UL Lafayette (April 14).

Cece Cellura is 6-4, with 30 strikeouts, a 3.25 ERA, and five complete games. Tatum Clopton is second on the team in wins with a 7-1 record and has allowed just 12 earned runs in 41.0 innings. She has a 2.05 ERA and 30 strikeouts. Paytn Monticelli has a 3-3 record, 44 strikeouts, and a 3.53 ERA in 41.2 innings. Freshmen Cali Deal (1-0) and Ashlin Mowery (1-0) have combined for 16 strikeouts in 21.1 innings.